3 moves the Denver Broncos must make after huge Week 5 victory
The Denver Broncos have now won three games in a row and should look to get a tab bit aggressive with a few roster moves before Week 6 kicks off. Can the Denver Broncos win their fourth game in a row in Week 6 and possibly get to two games over .500?
Man, that would be special. Well, the team definitely came through when they needed it most in their Week 5 victory over the lowly Las Vegas Raiders. With the Los Angeles Chargers coming to town in Week 6, the Broncos must consider making these three moves.
Bring back OT Cameron Fleming
The Denver Broncos did workout Cameron Fleming recently, and I bet they did that just in case they'd need to make a signing. Well, backup RT Alex Palczewski left the game with an injury in Week 5 and has a high ankle sprain, so the door is wide open for the team to bring back an old friend and one of the more reliable backup/swing tackles in the NFL.
Fleming was on the Denver Broncos from 2021-2023 and started 20 out of 26 games. He started 15 games in the 2022 NFL Season and is just a gosh darn solid football player. I struggle to see why the Broncos would not make this move with Mike McGlinchey still on IR and Palcho likely missing some time.
Find a way to get Amari Cooper or Tee Higgins
We move.
The Denver Broncos must do whatever it takes within reason to trade for Amari Cooper or Tee Higgins this week. Both the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals lost in Week 5 and both teams are now 1-4 and very much out of the mix in the AFC, which is shaping up to not be nearly as strong as we thought entering the season.
Both the Browns and Bengals should be in sell mode, but we'll see if the respective front offices are stubborn enough to keep things going. Cooper is certainly not someone who is going to be with the Browns for the long-term, and Cleveland has major QB issues, so this team could be in for a major rebuild mode.
The Bengals are surely not going to re-sign Tee Higgins in the offseason. They've been getting cute with Ja'Marr Chase and not extending him. The Bengals are notoriously cheap, so the odds that they re-sign Higgins is low. Denver needs to take advantage of one of these teams and come away with Amari Cooper or Tee Higgins.
Get Donald Parham active ASAP
What are they waiting for here? Donald Parham is currently on the Denver Broncos' practice squad and has not been activated yet in the regular season. It's time for the Broncos to at least see what they can get from Parham, who did play for the Los Angeles Chargers for a few years, and the Broncos meet the LA Chargers in Week 6.
The team is obviously still suffering from below-average playmakers on offense who just cannot consistently separate. It can't hurt to see what he can do in the red-zone at least. I don't know man; the Broncos' TE room is among the worst in the NFL regardless, but them still trotting Adam Trautman out there is puzzling. Greg Dulcich was made inactive for Lucas Krull in Week 5, so that could have been them pulling the plug on the Dulcich experiement.
The Broncos should see what they have in Donald Parham.