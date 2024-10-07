Predicting the Broncos next 3 games after crucial victory in Week 5
The Denver Broncos embarrassed the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5. Let's predict the team's next three games after this huge victory. The Broncos are now winners of three games in a row and are over .500.
Folks, they are also currently in a playoff spot for what that is worth. The team has something cooking here, and Sean Payton is now 11-11 as the team's head coach. Since the Broncos began the 2023 NFL Season 1-5, they've proceeded to go 10-6 over their last 16 games, so things are pointing up.
Well, the team has three more games in October, and could arguably win all three if the team plays their best, or close to it. Let's predict their next three games after their 3-2 start.
Week 6 - vs. Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers will be coming off a bye in Week 6, so that is one thing that worries me. They're now coached by Jim Harbaugh, who has found head coaching success at each stop of his lengthy career. From 2011-2014, he coached the San Francisco 49ers and is back in the NFL after a decade at Michigan.
The Broncos swept the LA Chargers in the 2023 NFL Season, and I truly believe they win at least one of their games with the Bolts this season. QB Justin Herbert has yet to throw for 200 yards in a game and the Chargers overall just do not have a ton of roster talent. Their defense is an issue, so this is shaping up to be a low-scoring game. LA coming off of their bye could have them re-charged and ready to go, but I am not ready to predict them to beat the Denver Broncos just yet. The momentum is very much still in Denver's favor.
Prediction: Broncos win 19-16
Week 7 - @ New Orleans Saints
This is the Denver Broncos' Thursday Night Football Game, so they'll be on a short week of preparation against Sean Payton's former team, the New Orleans Saints. The Saints are a pretty average football team and may come into this game 2-4. They face the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football and host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the following week.
New Orleans could be desperate for a win at this point, and Denver's winning streak will have to come to an end. I'm positive that the Saints' home crowd is going to be out of their minds, and while Sean Payton is surely going to get a positive reception in his return to the building, the Saints will surely want to beat their old coach.
While I would take the Broncos 7/10 on a neutral site, this game on a short week may feel like too much for the Denver Broncos to handle. I want to so badly predict Denver to win this game, but the environment may just be a bit too much.
Prediction: Saints win 20-17
Week 8 - vs. Carolina Panthers
They return home in Week 8 hosting the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers are currently 1-4 and are getting some decent QB play from Andy Dalton, who is much better than their original starter, Bryce Young. It's reasonable to think that Young is going to get more starts this season, as Dalton is not their long-term answer, but given that this is an away game for the Panthers and the Broncos' defense is elite, I do not anticipate Bryce Young being inserted back into the lineup.
The Broncos should truly be able to take care of business here like they did in Week 5 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Frankly, Denver needs to get back to their home field being a huge weapon against the opponent. It was in Week 5. Can the Broncos get back on track with some extra rest against the Carolina Panthers? Denver is better from top to bottom and have the stronger coaching staff, so they will win here.