NFL Picks and score predictions for every AFC West game in Week 2

Everyone in the AFC West is 1-0 after the first week of the season...except the Kansas City Chiefs. It was a great week all-around for the division, and the Denver Broncos have a decent chance to create some separation this coming week.

We've got a Super Bowl LIX rematch in Week 2 with the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Philadelphia Eagles, as well as the Las Vegas Raiders hosting the Los Angeles Chargers in a late Monday night matchup.

The Broncos will be traveling to Indianapolis to face off against the Indianapolis Colts, who were one of the most impressive teams in Week 1 of the 2025 season. Which teams are coming away with wins in Week 2 in the AFC West? We're making our full picks and predictions for each divisional matchup.

Denver Broncos beat Colts in Week 2 NFL Picks and Score Predictions for the AFC West

Denver Broncos @ Indianapolis Colts

Sunday, September 14, 2:05 PM MT

Let's start off with the most important AFC West game this week (obviously), the Denver Broncos taking on the Indianapolis Colts. Believe it or not, even after the impressive (and dominant) victory they had in Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins, the Colts are actually 2.5-point home underdogs against the Broncos.

It's a wild change of pace after the Broncos were mostly underdogs in every game they played last season.

The Colts have a ton of weapons offensively and an underrated defense. It's a new coordinator and some new personnel, but keep in mind that the Colts picked off Bo Nix three times in their matchup last season in Denver. Nix and the offense were able to overcome those mistakes, but it also required some boneheaded decisions by Jonathan Taylor and Anthony Richardson to get that win.

The Broncos have to get after Daniel Jones early and often in this game and the offense needs to be way better. And I believe they will be. It's going to be tough for any team to score more than 15-20 points on this Denver defense, and Jones has historically been horrendous at ball security.

Prediction: Broncos win 23-15

Philadelphia Eagles @ Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday, September 14, 2:25 PM MT

The Kansas City Chiefs return home this week after taking a loss in Brazil, which was supposed to be a Chargers home game but included an entire end zone dedicated to the Chiefs. Very odd.

The Chiefs are 0-1 to start the year and 0-1 in one-score games to start the year. We all hoped their luck in those types of games would run out, and against the Chargers, it did. Now, the Chiefs are staring down the barrel of an 0-2 start with the Eagles coming to town. But as we already know, this is going to be tight.

Even though the Super Bowl was a blowout in favor of the Eagles, and even though the Chiefs lost in Week 1, this is just the way things go. At least, it's the way we should expect it to go. The Chiefs open this week as 1.5-point favorites. As much as Broncos Country wants to see them lose, I'm not sure it's going to happen.

Prediction: Chiefs win 26-24

Los Angeles Chargers @ Las Vegas Raiders

Monday, September 15, 7:00 PM MT

The final matchup of Week 2 involves two AFC West teams, so hopefully football fans are ready to stay up late. This game kicks off at 10 PM ET, and will feature two of the top performing quarterbacks from Week 1 in Chargers QB Justin Herbert and Raiders QB Geno Smith.

Herbert was outstanding against the Chiefs and could be building an early MVP case. Smith was solid against the Patriots, dropping the ball into buckets downfield one time after another.

This will be a great early test for both defenses, especially the Raiders, who have been expected to be one of the worst defenses in the league this year. The oddsmakers are buying what the Raiders are selling, because the Chargers -- after an awesome performance by Herbert -- are just 3-point favorites on the road, in a pretty neutral environment overall.

Prediction: Chargers win 27-20