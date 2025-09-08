Predicting the Denver Broncos next 3 games after a shaky Week 1 win

The Denver Broncos beat the Tennessee Titans in Week 1. Let's predict how their next three games will go following this shaky victory.

If nothing else, the Broncos avoided being in a trap game and made enough plays to beat the Tennessee Titans, but it was not easy. To be honest, it felt like Denver made everything a lot harder than it needed to be on offense.

Bo Nix was simply bad, and the play-calling was inconsistent to me. Fortunately, the team got to 1-0 and could begin to turn the corner in the coming weeks. Knowing what we know after this game, let's predict the team's next three games.

Predicting the Denver Broncos next three games after beating the Tennessee Titans

Week 2 - @ Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts blew out the Miami Dolphins in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL Season, and QB Daniel Jones actually played quite well. However, it's hard to imagine that the Colts are able to stack up another one of those performances in Week 2. The Dolphins might be a bottom-5 team in the NFL and do have an atrocious defense.

It's going to be a wake up call for Daniel Jones. The Broncos' defense is going to embarrass Jones, and you'd like to think that Sean Payton will make a deliberate effort to establish the run game in this one. Denver wins and moves to 2-0.

Broncos win 23-14 (2-0)

Week 3 - @ Los Angeles Chargers

Their first legitimate test of the season sees the Broncos facing the Los Angeles Chargers, a team that beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1. At this point in time, it might be hard to look at this game and see a Broncos' win. Things can absolutely change after Week 2, but many fans still have a bad taste in their mouth from Denver's ugly win over Tennessee.

Right now, it might be a safer bet that the Broncos actually drop this game, as the LA Chargers are about as well coached as any team in the NFL.

Chargers win 21-16 (2-1)

Week 4 - vs. Cincinnati Bengals

A home game against the Cincinnati Bengals could have different results from when these two teams played each other late in the 2024 NFL Season. The Cleveland Brown had 327 total yards against the Bengals' defense in Week 1, and the Bengals only beat the Browns by one point, so it's not like Cincy got off to a roaring start.

The Broncos' defense is going to have to lead the charge here, but the Bengals' defense still seems to be quite poor. We could be in store for another shootout, but Denver getting this game at home could tilt the scales in their favor. You would also have to figure that the Broncos establish the run at this point. They have two capable running backs and have no excuses to not.

The Bengals are soft up the middle on both sides of the ball, and they should be able to win here.

Broncos win 24-20 (3-1)