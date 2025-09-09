Denver Broncos' next move after Week 1 triumph couldn't be clearer

The Denver Broncos beat the Tennessee Titans in Week 1. What should their next move be? It was an ugly win, but a win is a win no matter what. The Titans did come into this game and hung around for quite a while.

Rookie QB Cam Ward did play well for a chunk of the game, but the sheer lack of talent on the Titans, Cam Ward making his first NFL start, and the Broncos' defense being so suffocating is what threw this game into Denver's court.

Anyway, the Broncos are in Indianapolis and face the Colts in Week 2, which may all of a sudden look like a tougher game. What should the team's next move be following their first win of the season.

The Denver Broncos next move after their Week 1 win could not be clearler

The Broncos next move should actually not necessarily be something they change with the roster, but rather something they did not do in Week 1. Sean Payton knows what he's doing and is a top-tier play-caller in the NFL. However, it seems like the run was not prioritized much at all in the first half.

The next move that Denver has to make is to put the run game at the forefront of their gameplan in Week 2, period. Both JK Dobbins and RJ Harvey are absolutely capable of being an explosive element in the offense. Harvey had a 50-yard run in Week 1, and Dobbins finished the drive with a touchdown run.

There really isn't any reason for the Broncos to not do this in Week 2. This might be an extremely insane opinion, but part of me thinks Sean Payton is trying to outsmart someone and begins to overthink things at times.

Perhaps I am way off base here, but maybe I'm not. In today's NFL, and it's always been this way, establishing the run is how a team gains an early advantage and ultimately wins the game. The Broncos should wait on any sort of notable roster movement and should instead focus on putting a heavy emphasis on the run game,