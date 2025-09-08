The Denver Broncos defeated the Tennessee Titans 20-12 despite a sloppy performance from the offense.

Nothing was really clicking consistently and everything looked out of sorts.

There was an emphasis going into this season about running the ball and changing the run scheme to more of an outside zone run game. With the running back room being revamped and changing their running identity a bit, many were excited to see how Denver looked running the ball.

Broncos running backs proved themselves late in Week 1 win

JK Dobbins (16 attempts) and RJ Harvey (6 attempts) combined for 22 carries for 133 yards and a touchdown. That's over six yards per carry, which is excellent.

We just didn't see it much.

Denver faced a stacked box 40% of the time against the Titans, per NFL Pro



Broncos had 4 rushes of over 10+ yards, which is tied for the fourth-best in Week 1 (excluding MNF)



Have to stick to that rushing attack in Week 2 #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/HwN2Nq2iNg — Jordan Lopez (@JordanTLopez) September 8, 2025

This stat above is eye-opening.

The Broncos faced a stacked box 40% of the time against the Titans in Week 1. That may have explained why Denver passed the ball a bit more than they should have, because logic will say to take what they are giving you.

With that being said, the Broncos still had success running the ball against a stacked box. At the end of the day, they were tied for the fourth-best in Week 1 (excluding MNF) with four rushes of 10 or more yards.

Harvey had the nice 50-yard gain in the second half that helped the offense get a crucial score and put the game away. Dobbins had a great run for a touchdown, letting the blocks develop and hitting the hole for the score.

Offense didn't look great by any means due to the inconsistency all game. Bo Nix showed flashes of being great, but was asked to pass 40 times (only took one sack, which is remarkable). Nothing seemed easy in the passing game, and it was frustrating for Nix and the offense.

Receivers were running the wrong routes and not being in the spots they were supposed to be in. Nix made a few bad decisions, and there was no run game to be leaned on to help mitigate all that.

Sean Payton is a great coach, and I know he'll get everything done, but the willingness not to run the ball was evident. He may have his reasons, and rightfully so, but I have a strong feeling that we'll see a different balance on offense in Week 2 against the Colts when it comes to the run-pass splits.

Now, the running game was awesome by any means. It still has tons of work to be made and cleaned up on, but there needs to be more of a commitment made to that side of the offensive attack.

What really would make this run game explode is utilizing Nix in the running game as well. Watching Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, and the other great quarterbacks excel in the run game opens it up even more for their running backs.

Nix can do the same for the Broncos.

Broncos travel to Indianapolis to play the Colts after their impressive win over the Dolphins in the season opener.

Payton now has film to go over and he'll make the necessary adjustments. Don't be surprised if the Broncos have a great rushing attack in Week 2 against the Colts.