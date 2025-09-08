4 winners (and 2 losers) from Broncos' win against Titans in Week 1

The Denver Broncos wanted to get off to a fast start in 2025, and they did just that with a victory over the Tennessee Titans at home. The 20-12 win wasn't pretty, especially offensively, but you can't replace wins later in the year. This is the first season-opening win the Broncos have had since 2021 when Teddy Bridgewater was the starter.

Let that one sink in for a second.

The Broncos started off 0-2 last year and 0-3 the year before that. They needed this win, especially going up against an AFC opponent with a rookie quarterback. But there is a lot to unpack from individual player and coach performances. Who were the team's biggest winners (and unfortunate losers) from the Week 1 win against the Titans?

Denver Broncos winners and losers vs. Titans in Week 1 win

Broncos winner: Nik Bonitto, EDGE

To say it was a dominant game from Denver Broncos pass rusher Nik Bonitto would be a gross understatement. Bonitto was shot out of a cannon on the very first play of the game, and was unblockable for the remainder of it.

Nik Bonitto generated a career-high nine pressures on 22 pass rushes, including five quick pressures (under 2.5 seconds) and a sack in the Broncos’ Week 1 win.



The newly extended-edge rusher generated seven of his pressures against LT Dan Moore.#TENvsDEN | #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/F7iXFt3XXL — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) September 7, 2025

These are absurd numbers, and we don't even know how many holding calls might have been missed throughout the course of the game. Bonitto recently signed a contract extension, and you always wonder how players are going to respond after getting paid.

We're happy to report that Nik Bonitto had zero issues whatsoever. He embarrassed Titans starting left tackle Dan Moore, but was able to get a great rush from both sides of the field and impact the game. The guy is a superstar.

Broncos loser: Bo Nix, QB

This was absolutely not what we wanted to be talking about after Week 1 of the season. Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix had some clunkers during his rookie year, and most of them looked almost identical to the game we saw against the Titans in Week 1.

Nix was consistently throwing off-platform, and at times it worked. Other times, it really didn't. He had two interceptions, one of which was arguably the fault of Courtland Sutton, but an ill-advised decisions nonetheless by Nix. He not only had two interceptions, but was strip-sacked by Jeffery Simmons of the Titans.

The Broncos needed Nix to be better in this game, and it just wasn't working. It seems like he struggles at times to get into a rhythm, which is partly his play-caller's fault as well. Nix is capable of pushing the ball downfield, but the Broncos needed to hit their layups in this game against the Titans. They did not.

With three turnovers in the season-opener, Nix absolutely has to be better.

Broncos winner: Pat Surtain II, CB

Pat Surtain II did not allow a catch as the nearest defender on his 34 coverage snaps for the eighth time in his career. He was targeted only once, breaking up his lone target.



Surtain lined up against Calvin Ridley on 27 of his 32 routes (84%).#TENvsDEN | #BroncosCountry — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) September 8, 2025

The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year did what you would expect the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year to do. There used to be a running joke that 75 percent of the earth is covered by water, and the rest is covered by Champ Bailey. That joke now has to apply to Pat Surtain.

The FOX announcers during the game were talking about how it was like the entire Broncos-Titans matchup was just a game of 10-on-10, because Surtain was just wiping out his side of the field. It was already a rough situation for rookie quarterback Cam Ward to have to step into, but having Surtain on one side of the field makes it borderline impossible to get anything going offensively.

Surtain is one of the most consistent players in the NFL, and his dominant reign continued against Calvin Ridley.

Broncos winner: Justin Strnad, LB

Let's give Justin Strnad his flowers after a tremendous performance against the Tennessee Titans. The Broncos were without big-ticket free agent pickup Dre Greenlaw against the Titans, but Strnad filled in admirably.

Strnad was one of the team's primary starters last season due to injury, and he stepped up in a big way with eight tackles for loss and the best year of his career. He picked up right where he left off last season by notching a tackle for loss, two QB hits, a sack, and five total tackles on the afternoon.

With Greenlaw expected to make a significant impact, fans were understandably disappointed when it was Strnad running out of the tunnel with the starters. But now, it's safe to say that Strnad is more than capable of filling in as needed and might be worth keeping in the lineup alongside Greenlaw whenever he's at full strength.

Broncos loser: Sean Payton, head coach

As great as the defense was in this game for the Denver Broncos, it felt like a complete disaster in the way it reflected on head coach Sean Payton.

Yes, the Broncos are a legitimate operation under Payton, but he talked a lot of smack this offseason and hyped this team up for them to have as dismal of a performance offensively as we saw against the Titans. And that dismal offense extended into some major gaffes from Payton's special teams and coordinator/assistant head coach Darren Rizzi.

There were no fewer than seven mission-critical errors made by the Broncos in this game on offense or special teams that don't all have to do with Payton, but everything comes back on him when the operation is sloppy.

3 turnovers from the QB

Decision to kick in-bounds before half costing 3 points

4th and inches failed to convert, didn't use tush push method

4th and 8 late in the game, reckless decision

Muffed punt by Marvin Mims Jr. resulting in turnover

So by my count, the Broncos had four giveaways on the afternoon, they gifted the Titans three free points before the half, and they had another two turnovers on downs. Am I missing anything there?

The operation always reflects back on the head coach, fair or not. This was a bad start for Payton's offense as well as one of his key hires on special teams.

Broncos winners: RJ Harvey & JK Dobbins, RB

The Denver Broncos brought in two new backs to lead their running game after an ugly couple of seasons with Javonte Williams as the lead ball-carrier. They did not disappoint.

Harvey and Dobbins combined for 133 yards and a touchdown in this game, although 50 yards came on one run from Harvey and another 19 of them came on a touchdown run from Dobbins. It wasn't the most efficient running game prior to one drive for the Broncos, but these two guys really stepped up when it mattered the most.

Hopefully, what we saw in Week 1 will be just a glimpse of what's to come. The Broncos needed a jolt on the ground and they got 151 rushing yards on the day from these two guys in combination with Bo Nix.