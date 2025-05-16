NFL made life impossible for Denver Broncos with mid-season stretch in 2025

The Denver Broncos do have a respectable schedule, but the NFL really did make life hard for the team with this stretch. No NFL team has an ideal schedule, as there will always put tough patches. This is true for the Broncos, who went 10-7 in 2024 and snapped their nearly 10-year long playoff drought.

In 2025, Denver gets nine home games and may truly only play seven away games, as their Week 6 game against the New York Jets is technically 'away,' but it's in London. There is a path for this team to finish with more than 10 wins, and if so, they could be in legitimate contention for the AFC West title, a division they have not won since 2015.

Let's highlight a brutally tough stretch for the Denver Broncos during the 2025 NFL Season.

This is tough!

Here is the mid-season stretch for the Denver Broncos during the 2025 NFL Season:

Week 6 - @ New York Jets (in London)



Week 7 - vs. New York Giants



Week 8 - vs. Dallas Cowboys



Week 9 - @ Houston Texans



Week 10 - vs. Las Vegas Raiders (TNF)

When you slice this open, this is actually quite the tough stretch for the Denver Broncos in 2025. Not only do they not get a bye after their London game, but they have to fly back across the country for a two-game home stand against a fierce New York Giants pass rush and a prolific Cowboys offense.

Right after that, they travel to Houston for the dreaded 1:00 PM EST window - Denver has historically not always played great when traveling east for the 1:00 PM window. And if that isn't enough, the Broncos then play on Thursday Night Football against the Las Vegas Raiders.

So after their game in Week 9 against the Houston Texans, they fly back home, across a time zone, and have practically three days to prepare for the Raiders at home. And heck, even after that, they are then facing the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11, their last game before the bye week.