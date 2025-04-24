NFL insider just dropped major bombshell about Broncos first-round pick

The Denver Broncos can go in a number of directions in Round 1 of the NFL Draft, and this bombshell report may have just told us what direction they could take. The one thing that does stick out about this draft class is just how deep it is in terms of 'solid' starters.

The class is not rich with high-end talent, but the sheer value present in rounds 2-4 is flat-out insane. The Broncos being able to get additional Day 2 and early Day 3 picks could be precisely what the roster needs, but that would require them to likely trade down from their 20th overall selection.

Well-connected NFL insider reports that Broncos have fielded trade-down calls

Here is the bombshell that dropped on Thursday morning from Adam Schefter, the well-connected NFL insider from ESPN:

Broncos have fielded calls in recent days from teams interested in potentially moving up to Denver’s No. 20 selection, per sources. The Broncos currently hold the draft slot in front of Pittsburgh’s No. 21. pic.twitter.com/DcJiIqkKr6 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2025

In my opinion, the most likely scenario here is that the Denver Broncos have gotten calls from teams like the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns, who could both be interested in moving back up into the first round for a QB. The Broncos 20th slot is perfect for that because of the Pittsburgh Steelers holding the 21st overall pick - and the Steelers have also been connected to many top QB prospects.

Denver moving down would push them out of the first round but likely give them an additional pick or two on Friday when Day 2 happens, and perhaps even in the 2026 NFL Draft. This might end up being the best long-term scenario for Denver to keep this window of high-end competition wide open, but I do believe that many Broncos fans want the team to make a selection, as the NFL Draft season gets long and drawn out, so it might be a bit anticlimactic if Denver does trade out of this pick.