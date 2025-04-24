Final Denver Broncos mock draft roundup: Offense all but mortal lock

The big day is finally here. The wait is over, and it is officially Draft Day! Many rumors and insights have been circulating around the league, and experts have revealed their final mock drafts. The previous roundup had an offensive player in most predictions, with the expectation of a few from CBS. Now it seems like offense is a lock for Denver in round one.

Without further ado, let's take a look at who the experts think the Denver Broncos will select with the 20th overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, or in a trade up/down.

Denver Broncos final mock draft roundup for 2025 NFL Draft

NFL.com:

TE Colston Loveland: Daniel Jeremiah (Trade up with Miami - 13th pick)

RB TreVeyon Henderson: Bucky Brooks

RB Omarion Hampton: Charles Davis, Eric Edholm, Chad Reuter, Mark Ross, Mike Band, Rhett Lewis, and Maurice Jones-Drew

WR Tetairoa McMillan: Adam Rank, and Gennaro Filice

""I believe Loveland is highly coveted by a bunch of teams, and it seems like the Dolphins would like to add more draft capital. Sean Payton has never been shy about being aggressive -- the Saints traded up in the first round four times during his tenure as head coach. If he wants something, he usually goes and gets it. The signing of Evan Engram would not preclude Denver from making an aggressive move for Loveland."" Daniel Jeremiah

Daniel Jeremiah, one of the biggest analysts/experts in the NFL Draft area, made a huge, bold prediction for Denver in round one, as they move up seven spots to secure a stud tight end and jump teams including the Colts, who could be in the mix for the former Wolverine.

ESPN:

WR Emeka Egbuka: Peter Schrager, Matt Miller

WR Luther Burden III: Jeff Legwold

RB Omarion Hampton: Jordan Reid, Mel Kiper Jr., and Field Yates

""Bar none, Egbuka is the most universally well-liked prospect in this draft. He is smart, reliable and sure-handed. He could be a 10-year captain somewhere and is most often compared to fellow Buckeyes legend Terry McLaurin. Coach Sean Payton and general manager George Paton hit a home run with Bo Nix a year ago. This could be another no-brainer."" Peter Schrager

Peter Schrager, one of the most accurate mock drafters in the past couple of seasons, who is now on ESPN after multiple years in the NFL Network, has Denver taking a wideout in round one, specifically Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka, who is a perfect fit in Sean Payton's offense.

Fox Sports:

RB Omarion Hampton: Danny Parkins, Chris Fallica, Rob Rang, and Joel Klatt

IOL Grey Zabel: Henry McKenna

""Everyone pegs this as a spot where the second RB goes. And, yes, it's a really good spot for Omarion Hampton. But this draft boasts almost 10 running backs who could step into a starting role in Week 1. The same isn't true at every position. What if Jeanty is the only RB who goes in Round 1 because teams think they can find a good fit on Day 2? Or later? Zabel could be special at basically any spot on the line, but the Broncos will start him at center."" Henry McKenna

One of the boldest predictions for Denver heading into the Draft is taking an interior offensive lineman in round 1 with Meinerz and Powers, but McKenna views Zabel as a starting center candidate for Denver.

CBS Sports:

TE Colston Loveland: Ryan Wilson, and Chris Trapasso

RB Omarion Hampton: Mike Renner, Josh Edwards, Kyle Stackpole, and Pete Prisco

DL Kenneth Grant: Garrett Podell

""The selection of Kenneth Grant beefs up what's already a dominant, top-five defense in Denver. He's disruptive as a pass rusher with 10 passes defended across the last two seasons, tied for the most by a collegiate defensive lineman since 2023. This selection allows for the Broncos to even better emulate the Super Bowl LIX champion Philadelphia Eagles' model of building through the trenches.""

CBS was the only network with a defensive player going to Denver in round one, if I am not mistaken. It seems like almost everyone here is on the same page, with offense being practically a lock for Sean Payton and the Broncos.

NBC Sports:

This is the first time I am including NBC, another big network with interesting opinions regarding the Denver Broncos' first-round selection.

""The Broncos can help their offense by grabbing one of two different playmakers from the Ohio State offense in Egbuka and running back TreVeyon Henderson. Egbuka’s ability to attack multiple coverages combined with his hard nosed blocking screams Sean Payton fit to me."" Connor Rogers

WR Emeka Egbuka: Connor Rodgers

RB Omarion Hampton: Kyle Dvorchak, Mike Florio, and Matt Maiocco

33rd Team:

RB Omarion Hampton: Ari Meirov, Ian Valentino, and James Foster

RB TreVeyon Henderson: Kyle Crabbs

DL Kenneth Grant: Marcus Mosher

""Omarion Hampton, Luther Burden III, and Emeka Egbuka could all be options for the Broncos at No. 20. But Sean Payton loves to invest in the trenches, and Kenneth Grant is too good of a player to pass up. Denver had one of the league’s best defenses last season, and adding a dynamic nose tackle would make that unit even better."" Marcus Mosher

Ari Meirov, an analyst whose name has been growing in recent years, sees Denver as a running back destination in round one. He thinks it could be 50/50 between Hampton and Henderson.

PFF:

This is the first time I included PFF in a roundup. Their focus is on analytics and data, but they have interesting beat writers.

""So much of what teams want to do in the NFL is to plant that seed in the defense's head that they have to worry about the deep ball. It’s such an advantage for your offense when it comes to creating space underneath. Golden is just a good football player, and he’s great after the catch.”" Chris Collinsworth

WR Matthew Golden: Chris Collinsworth

RB TreVeyon Henderson: John Kosko

RB Omarion Hampton: Jonathon Macri, Nathan Jahnke

WR Luther Burden III: Gordon McGuinness

Other Analysts:

These group features experts who have their own network, or go solo, but have big names within the industry. Let's look at what these have for the Broncos in round 1.

""I know the Broncos signed Evan Engram in free agency, but he played in just nine games last year due to a shoulder injury, and he's entering his age-31 season. Loveland has no business being on the board this late, and Sean Payton would not pass up the opportunity to take the best tight end at separating in this class. Payton would have a blast cooking up concepts in 12 personnel for Loveland and Engram."" Todd McShay

WR Tetairoa McMillan: Chris Simms, Austin Abbott

TE Colston Loveland: Todd McShay

RB TreVeyon Henderson: Eddie Brown, Mike Band

RB Omarion Hampton: Steven Cheah, John Frascella

WR Luther Burden III: Jay Gruden

Get your popcorn ready, and enjoy the Draft!