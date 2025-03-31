Broncos post-free agency mock draft roundup: More weapons for Bo Nix?

The 2025 NFL Draft is getting closer. We are less than a month away from the big event in Green Bay, Wisconsin. As the Draft gets closer, free agency has slowed down. Most big-name guys have already signed a deal, and the remaining guys will likely re-sign or land with another team soon. Denver has addressed three key positions of need, specifically TE, ILB, and S in free agency, which gives them more flexibility heading into the April event.

The Broncos have the 20th overall pick in round one, and once again, with how they addressed their big needs in free agency, they will have more flexibility. The last mock draft roundup was made before the NFL Combine. Now, not only are more analysts releasing mock drafts, but things have changed, and teams have new players. Specifically, Denver has their much-needed 'Joker' role filled with the addition of Pro Bowl TE Evan Engram. Regardless, the common denominator for Denver is offense.

Since more mock drafts have been made, this roundup will feature more networks, compared to the last one, made before the Combine and centered on NFL.com.

Final Broncos roundup before Draft month: offensive playmakers for Bo Nix?

The Broncos lost Javonte Williams to Dallas in free agency, and their running back situation is not clear with Jaleel McLaughlin, Audric Estime, Tyler Badie, and Blake Watson. I would not be surprised if they double-dip at this position in April, as the class is loaded, and there are multiple guys with fits in Denver.

The Broncos' only move (so far) at the wide receiver position has been Trent Sherfield, who will be a special teams guy, and it is unlikely that he will see offensive snaps. There have been rumors that Denver was interested in Stefon Diggs and could be in free agents such as Keenan Allen and Elijah Moore. For me, Courtland Sutton is not a true number one guy, he is more than a WR2, but once again, not a true one. Adding to the position could be helpful.

Regarding the tight end position, Denver signed Pro Bowler Evan Engram. He is a stud, and now the position is not a top priority, but if there is someone on the board, with how talented this year's guys are, you cannot pass on them. Guys like Brock Bowers and Sam LaPorta are hard to find, and the 2025 TE class is probably the best in the past couple of years. If Tyler Warren or Colston Loveland are available at 20, I would not be surprised if the Broncos take one.

Let's start with NFL.com. Since the previous roundup, there have been seven new mock drafts. Let's take a look at them.

Denver Broncos projected to pick offensive players in 2025 NFL Mock Drafts

NFL.com:

RB Omarion Hampton: Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis

RB TreVeyon Henderson: Bucky Brooks

WR Matthew Golden: Mike Band

WR Tetairoa McMillan: Eric Edholm

TE Colston Loveland: Lance Zierlein

TE Tyler Warren: Chad Reuter (trade up with Cowboys)

""Head coach Sean Payton loves running his offense through the tight ends, running backs and slot receivers. The Broncos landed their tight end via free agency in Evan Engram and now they get a back with some big-time juice."" Daniel Jeremiah on Omarion Hampton

ESPN:

RB Omarion Hampton: Mike Tannenbaum

RB Ashton Jeanty: Field Yates

WR Luther Burden III: Matt Miller

WR Tetairoa McMillan: Mel Kiper

""But that (Evan Engram add) doesn't mean the Broncos shouldn't throw more resources into helping second-year quarterback Bo Nix. Burden is one of my favorite players in this class, and I feel he has been a victim of overevaluation. Burden has the size (6 feet, 206 pounds), speed (4.41 40 at the combine) and tools to be an elite receiver lining up outside or in the slot."" Matt Miller on Luther Burden III

I know Todd McShay is no longer on ESPN, but he has the Broncos selecting Ohio State's star RB TreVeyon Henderson with the 20th pick in his latest mock draft.

""The Broncos could go with wide receiver or defense with this pick (and history tells us that Sean Payton may look to a defender and believe that he can find what he needs for his offense in later rounds). But I would absolutely love to see Henderson in Sean’s offensive system and paired up with promising young quarterback Bo Nix."" Todd McShay

CBS Sports:

CBS features the first defensive players from this roundup. Specifically, Alabama's star inside linebacker Jihaad Campbell and Kenneth Grant Jr. These two could be an option for Denver at 20.

The Broncos signed former 49ers' Dre Greenlaw and could be in the mix for other free agents such as CJ Mosley and Ja'Whaun Bentley. Campbell could be an option in round one if they do not add one of the guys previously mentioned, with Alex Singleton coming back from a torn ACL and becoming a free agent in 2026. Regarding the DL, DJ Jones was re-signed but only played 40% of the snaps last season; depth at the position could be addressed.

RB Ashton Jeanty: Aaron Wilson

RB Omarion Hampton: Chris Trapasso, Josh Edwards, Kyle Stackpole, Pete Prisco

ILB Jihaad Campbell: Mike Renner

DL Kenneth Grant Jr.: Garrett Podell