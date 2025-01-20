NFL Divisional Round games show exactly what the Denver Broncos need

The Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs are now over, and they showed just what the Denver Broncos need to get into the next level. There weren't many coaching staffs in the NFL that could have done the work that the Broncos' coaches did in 2024. Winning 10 games and making the postseason with a rookie QB and a ton of dead cap was amazing.

The Broncos simply ran out of gas at the end of the season - they weren't going to go any further than they did. The roster talent was limited, especially on offense, and it's clear what they need. The Divisional Round showed just how important the run game is and how good certain teams are that do have a bell-cow RB.

Let's not reinvent the wheel, here.

The Washington Commanders rushed for 182 yards in their victory over the Detroit Lions, and the Philadelphia Eagles ran for 285 yards in their win over the Los Angeles Rams. Saquon Barkley was responsible for 205 of those yards.

The Denver Broncos do not have a good enough run game to win games in late December and into January, period. Their primary RB rotation of Javonte Williams, Audric Estime, and Jaleel McLaughlin was not good enough in 2024, and if the offense wants to take that next step, I would argue that getting a true RB1 in the building is more important than adding another body at WR or TE.

Denver can't overthink this, and I do not think they will. Sean Payton has built a Super Bowl team before and has rebuild the New Orleans Saints two times. This is his third time rebuilding a franchise, so he should have a great feeling of who needs to be brought in.

Establishing the run makes everything easier on offense - it makes the passing game open up a bit and takes a lot off the plate of Bo Nix, who is going into a huge year two in the NFL.

There might not be a guy good enough in free agency to fill this role - the best running back approaching the free agent market is Najee Harris. Depending on who you ask, Harris is a great fit. Some may think that he isn't a good player. The point here is that the Denver Broncos have to field a solid run game in 2025 and beyond if they want to be one of the final eight or four teams remaining in the NFL.