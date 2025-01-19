It's clear that the Broncos would have beaten Chiefs in the Divisional Round

The Kansas City Chiefs played a bad game in the Divisional Round against the Houston Texans and managed to win. It's clear the Broncos would have won. You just have to hand it to the Chiefs; it was yet another huge game for KC and yet another game where we were all discussing more questionable officiating.

It does seem to be a trend with the Chiefs in big games. But anyway, the Chiefs won by a score of 23-14, but the Houston Texans had more total yards, passing and rushing yards, a higher yards per play, more first downs, more third downs, and won the time of possession.

Disregarding the iffy officiating for a second, the Texans allowed eight sacks, so that right there could tell you what you need to know about this game. But in watching the Chiefs after a bye week in the first round of the NFL playoffs, it's clear that the Denver Broncos would have taken care of business, period.

The Broncos would have beaten the Chiefs

Denver as a better offensive line than Houston, and with Bo Nix being a QB who just does not get sacked much at all, there would have been no chance that the Broncos would have allowed eight sacks. Their defense is also better than the Texans', so you have to figure that into the equation as well.

I guess Sean Payton was right when he said that they felt really good about the next game had they been able to get past the Buffalo Bills. Overall, it was a sloppy game and a bad look for the NFL. But if you think about it, going forward, the Broncos may have the Chiefs' number. Denver has outplayed Kansas City in three-straight contests, and they did it this year with limited talent on offense and a rookie QB still learning the ropes.

With KC still being the 'late-game' team and not being able to blow opponents out anymore, that gives teams like the Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers the ability to catch up quicker, and even if LA had to play KC in the postseason, it feels like they would have been able to take care of business too.

The Chiefs will host either the Buffalo Bills or Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game. They have played both Buffalo and Baltimore before in the conference final. Oh well, the Broncos can just make their Super Bowl run next year.