2025 NFL mock draft: Broncos go all-in to make Super Bowl run with Bo Nix

The Denver Broncos made the playoffs in 2024 for the first time since the 2015 season. It was the longest drought most Broncos fans had ever experienced, but it doesn't appear to be a temporary situation for the team. Although the Broncos were only the 7th seed in the AFC, they won 10 games despite losing the majority of their one-score matchups.

This team is close to true contender status in the AFC. While development in the NFL is not always linear, it truly feels like the Broncos are just a couple of pieces away from closing the proverbial gap with the other contending teams in the AFC.

One more strong NFL Draft class (along with whatever the team adds in free agency) could do the trick. Our latest 2025 NFL mock draft for the Broncos will go heavy on adding playmakers to the offense to properly surround franchise quarterback Bo Nix.

Who will they add?

Denver Broncos load up on weapons for Bo Nix in 2025 NFL Mock Draft

1. 20th overall: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

Outside of maybe players like Tee Higgins or Chris Godwin in free agency, there aren't many realistic options for the Denver Broncos to truly add a go-to weapon at wide receiver if that's one of their goals. They might be able to trade for someone, but there are intriguing options in the first round of this year's draft as well.

Perhaps one of the most interesting from Denver's perspective is Ohio State receiver Emeka Egbuka, who has been productive over the last handful of years for a Buckeyes program that just cranks out NFL-caliber receivers one after another.

Egbuka has tremendous size, strong hands, and he is NFL-ready. He may not look the same as guys like Marvin Harrison Jr. or Malik Nabers coming out, but he's going to be an instant contributor to any NFL team and a potential go-to option for Bo Nix and this Denver offense.

2. 51st overall: Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Bowling Green

Making a repeat appearance here and what will likely be a recurring role in Denver Broncos mock drafts is Bowling Green tight end Harold Fannin Jr. Fannin is just 20 years old and is coming off of a legendary season for a college tight end. He set the FBS single-season receptions record for a tight end with 117.

When you talk about "Joker" traits, Fannin has them in spades when you watch him play. This is the type of receiving option you can really feature in an offense and the good news for the Denver Broncos is -- he's already used to exactly that. He's not going to need any sort of adjustment period to a high volume of targets.

This is a deep tight end class. There are players other than Harold Fannin who could fit that "Joker" role that Sean Payton talks about so often, but that position will undoubtedly be a priority for this rookie class.

3. 85th overall: TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

The Denver Broncos need a running back who can shoulder the majority of the workload. We know it's going to be a "running back by committee" approach as Sean Payton revealed he wants to "stack" at this position, but they need someone who can be their "easy" button on offense, as 850 KOA's Ryan Edwards put it.

TreVeyon Henderson gives you the option of that "easy" button and we saw that all throughout his time at Ohio State. He has some serious speed and playmaking ability, and can contribute on all three downs. The Broncos have a powerful option at running back in Audric Estimé. They have some change-of-pace options in Jaleel McLaughlin, Blake Watson, and Tyler Badie.

Henderson could be the lead back in the offense and the type of player you can truly feature in a Sean Payton offense.

4. 4th round: Jay Higgins, LB, Iowa

On top of needing help in the playmaker department on offense, one of the Broncos' biggest needs defensively is at the off-ball linebacker position.

At this stage, it's possible that none of Alex Singleton, Justin Strnad, or Cody Barton will be back next season. They might need a complete overhaul of the position and someone like Higgins could come in and probably play right away if needed.

He's got a lot of experience at Iowa and was a unanimous All-American this past season with 124 total tackles, four interceptions, and a pair of forced fumbles.

5. 6th round: Jamaree Caldwell, DL, Oregon

The Denver Broncos are going to be able to run it back with the majority of their defensive line this coming season, but after 2025? There's some uncertainty.

We'll see what happens with DJ Jones in free agency this year but regardless, former Houston transfer and Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Jamaree Caldwell is a stout interior lineman at 340 pounds who can move extremely well laterally. He had 18 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks in three college seasons.

He'd give the Broncos some solid depth on the defensive front and a developmental player to potentially be in the rotation as early as 2026.

6. 6th round: Jaylen Reed, safety, Penn State

On top of linebacker and defensive line, the Denver Broncos have had their depth tested at the safety position in recent years. With guys like JL Skinner and Devon Key playing crucial roles on special teams in 2024, it's uncertain what the team thinks of those guys as true depth options behind starters PJ Locke and Brandon Jones.

When injury replacements were needed at different times this season, it was Key who ended up playing and not Skinner, which was surprising to Broncos fans given Skinner's NFL Draft projection.

Someone like Jaylen Reed could come in and provide the team some much-needed depth and a jolt of talent on the back end of the roster. He had five interceptions over the last two years.

7. 6th round: Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami

The Broncos currently have three picks in the 6th round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and they could very well be looking to double up to try and find themselves a "Joker" tight end for Sean Payton to work with.

This would be the draft class to do it.

In a typical year, Elijah Arroyo might be considered one of the better players in his class. Even with just one breakout year at Miami, Arroyo showed off his skill set as a big play option in the passing game and that's exactly what the Broncos need.

We could see this team roll with four tight ends in 2025 between Adam Trautman, Nate Adkins, and a pair of talented rookies.