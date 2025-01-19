Denver Broncos make puzzling selection in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft

The Denver Broncos have some obvious needs to target in the 2025 NFL Mock Draft, but this position is not one to use a first-round pick on. I would be flat-out shocked if the team used their first round pick on a position other than wide receiver, running back, tight end, defensive tackle, or inside linebacker.

Well, this CBS Sports 2025 NFL Mock Draft has the Denver Broncos taking a cornerback with their first round pick:

"Jahdae Barron has the plus man-coverage skills Vance Joseph will love across from Patrick Surtain II." Chris Trapasso

Jahdae Barron from Texas is the pick here. And mind you, Barron was mocked to the Denver Broncos with players like Tyler Warren and Kenneth Grant still on the board. Honestly, it feels like cornerback would be the one position in the first round that would make the least amount of sense for the Broncos.

The team found their CB2 in 2024 in Riley Moss, and you have to figure that he could take another leap forward in 2025 in what would be a huge year three for him. And in limited action in his rookie season, Kris Abrams-Draine showed some nice things. I could see an argument for taking a CB in the middle or late rounds, but the first round makes zero sense.

Perhaps I am totally wrong here and that's what the Broncos plan on doing, but I struggle to see how a first-round CB makes this team better.

Yes, Vance Joseph loves to live in man coverage, but Riley Moss can do just that. And if Denver did want to add another CB, they may opt to bring in a veteran from free agency like they did in 2023 and 2024 with Fabian Moreau and Levi Wallace.

Overall, this mock draft would be bad news for the Denver Broncos. I do not see them loading up on offense enough in free agency to warrant using their first pick on the CB spot, either. Heck, a first-round pick at the safety spot would make more sense than CB.

I think you can tell how I feel about this mock draft. The Denver Broncos exploded onto the scene in 2024 with a top-tier defense and a stellar rookie QB. Denver is missing playmakers on offense, and it's their most urgent need. The 2025 NFL Draft should be a time where the Broncos use their top picks to surround Bo Nix with the necessary talent to make a year two leap.