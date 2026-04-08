Newest FanSided mock draft would force Broncos to make a difficult trade

After transitioning Jonah Elliss to inside linebacker, the Denver Broncos no longer have a clear position of need to attack with the 62nd overall pick in the draft. Denver can go any number of ways, with positions such as tight end and defensive line still being of consideration, along with still taking an inside linebacker to sit behind Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad for a year.

The issue would be that this is Denver's only chance to draft an impact player in the top-100, so drafting a developmental prospect would be a tough decision. The Broncos might want an impact player at 62nd, especially at tight end, so a developmental prospect might be tough to sell.

Not having a clear direction to go has caused some issues with recent mock drafts, and there are several positions now being mocked to the Broncos at 62nd. It shows just how deep their roster is and how few holes they have, likely leaving their selection as a pick with eyes towards 2027.

With so many directions they can go, the variation in mocks has presented several different scenarios for the Broncos and their future. This recent mock from Fansided has the Broncos go in a direction that not many would expect, and it would force the team into an impossible decision with a fan favorite and one of the most clutch defenders in the league.

Fansided's latest mock draft forces the Denver Broncos to make a brutal decision with slot corner Ja'Quan McMillian

The Fansided mock draft has the Broncos selecting corner Keionte Scott out of Miami, a 5'11 slot corner and dynamic playmaker. After three years at Auburn, Scott traveled to Coral Gables and became one of the premier play-making defenders in all of college football, including a major pick-six of Julian Sayin and Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl.

On a defense that lacked playmaking in the secondary last year, he would be a natural fit. The issue? Scott is effectively the same style of player as Ja'Quan McMillian, who is under contract for one season with the Broncos. McMillian signed his tender before ever hitting free agency, committing to a fourth season with the Broncos after being signed as an undrafted free agent.

McMillian has made a living as a big-time playmaker, with perhaps none bigger than his interception of Josh Allen in overtime of the Divisional Round. Bringing in another player of his prototype could create a ton of issues on defense, and would also signal the direction that the Broncos are going to go with McMillian's impending contract extension decision.

Bringing in Scott with a premier draft pick would signal that the Broncos are not going to extend McMillian, which would be a major mistake. The Broncos do not reach the AFC title game without the playmaking of McMillan. He has also proven to be the heart and soul of the Broncos' defense, consistently rising to the occasion and coming through when the team needs him the most.

Letting him go would be a major mistake and would seriously ruffle feathers both inside the organization and out. McMillian is a homegrown, coaching success story, and letting him walk or trading him away would be a disaster. If Denver does select Scott, it would signal the impending end of the McMillian era.