Broncos have difficult decision on third-round pick who hasn't met the hype

When it comes to throwing in the towel on high draft picks, the Denver Broncos have been rather patient in recent years. Every situation and case is different, but the Broncos have shown -- for the most part -- a willingness to stick it out with guys they've drafted to the end of their rookie contracts, especially if they were taken in the first three or four rounds.

There are examples to the contrary, of course. One of the most notable is 2022 third-round pick Greg Dulcich, who didn't make it through three seasons in Denver before getting cut. But that situation has been the exception, not the rule. And the way Dulcich played for the Dolphins late last year, the Broncos might be wishing they'd stuck it out.

The Broncos are reaching a crossroads with another disappointing third-round pick this offseason. Linebacker Drew Sanders was the 67th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Sanders has been frequently discussed here and other places because of his high third-round draft status, and that's the type of prospect a team doesn't easily move on from. The difficult decision facing the Broncos is very simple: Should Drew Sanders be part of the team's 2026 plans, or not?

Drew Sanders reaching pivotal crossroads with Denver Broncos in 2026 offseason

Even though the 2026 NFL Draft hasn't happened, it does say at least a little something that the Broncos have not cut Sanders at this point. It's not much, but they could save over $1.5 million by cutting him.

It's also worth pointing out, and this doesn't get discussed very often, the fact that Sanders was the first defensive draft pick upon Vance Joseph's return to Denver. And he was the team's second selection in the first draft Sean Payton ever had with the team.

We all know Sanders's story up to this point. He felt like a major steal in the NFL Draft as a projected 1st-2nd round player out of Arkansas. He has struggled to stay healthy at the NFL level, and didn't play a single snap last season. He did, however, return to the practice field in the playoffs. He's changed positions twice now at the NFL level after changing positions late in his collegiate career.

Sanders is an outstanding special teams player, and has proven in limited defensive action that he can be what the Broncos envision him being: A pressure player at linebacker.

ALERT ALERT! 🚨



The @TNFPrimeVision w/@NextGenStats NEW Pressure Alert feature powered by AI identified linebacker Drew Sanders as the pass rusher most likely to create pressure from the A-gap. Sanders got to Herbert for the sack just 2.4 seconds after the snap. pic.twitter.com/oxkKTQaW1h — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) December 20, 2024

In case you need a snapshot of why Sanders is someone the Broncos just won't give up on at this point, there you have it.

Yes, he's unblocked in that clip, but the ability to get to the quarterback as a blitzer in the Vance Joseph defensive scheme is an extremely valuable trait. And Sanders combines the size of a lighter defensive end with the athletic traits of a big safety.

The Broncos have now further complicated the situation for Sanders by stating that Jonah Elliss will be getting some work at linebacker this offseason. Elliss might be the "new" Drew Sanders, for lack of a better way of putting it. At least in terms of the team's vision for him and how he can be a factor in the defense.

After re-signing Justin Strnad and Alex Singleton, is Sanders already fighting an uphill battle to even make the roster?

Probably.

The NFL Draft hasn't even taken place yet, and there are plenty out there who believe that the Broncos could use their top pick on the linebacker position. And they'd be justified in doing so. The reality is that the injury history of Sanders means the team simply cannot plan on him being available for a full season, or at all. But the history of this team sticking with guys they have drafted relatively high is notable.

Javonte Williams was a 2nd-round pick who got all four years of his rookie deal, despite major struggles coming back from injury in his 3rd season.

The team stuck with Eyioma Uwazurike despite getting suspended for a full year for betting on games.

The Broncos kept Damarri Mathis through his fourth training camp with the team before letting him go.

They've stuck with plenty of other players as well, such as safety Delarrin Turner-Yell and Matt Henningsen.

The point is that there's enough precedent to justify keeping Sanders around, if only because you have this last year of his contract to play with. Unless someone is substantially better, you've got to still believe -- if only just a glimmer -- that the flashes you've seen can become consistent. This training camp and preseason will be pivotal for Sanders solidifying his spot on the roster, and recapturing that hype that made him such a high draft pick in 2023.