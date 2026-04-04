Recent Broncos position change might not keep team from drafting at the position

The 2026 NFL Draft is just weeks away, and the Denver Broncos' needs are minimal, but still clear. The Broncos do not have many holes on their roster, but the few that exist have been talked about almost non-stop since free agency began. The Broncos addressed a few needs in free agency, but made it clear that they were focused on player retention and will turn to the draft for player additions.

For what feels like forever now, the Broncos have been one of the oldest inside linebacker groups in the entire league. Both of Denver's starters next year are going to be 30 or older, and the team has not selected an inside linebacker in the draft since they took Josey Jewell in the fourth round of the 2018 draft. Denver has been older and slower at the spot for some time now, but has been able to make it work the past few years thanks to how dominant the rest of their defense is.

Many figured the likes of Texas' Anthony Hill Jr. or Missouri's Josiah Trotter could be the most logical selection for Denver at 62nd overall, but the Broncos revealed they have their own young, athletic, fast inside linebacker already on the roster: EDGE Jonah Elliss is transitioning to inside linebacker.

This could fairly easily take the Broncos out of the conversation for drafting at this position, but it might not be that simple. George Paton is known to always have a trick or two up his sleeve, and could have a major one heading into the 2026 Draft.

The Denver Broncos might still draft an inside linebacker in this month's NFL Draft

The Broncos have only one selection in the first three rounds, making their second-round pick all the more important. The Broncos cannot afford to miss this pick, and considering that their next selection isn't until the fourth round, it might be their only chance at an immediate-impact player. With that being said, the Broncos might still be in a position to bring in an inside linebacker at 62nd overall.

The Broncos currently have three inside linebackers guaranteed to be on their roster heading into Week 1: Elliss, Justin Strnad, and Alex Singleton. The Drew Sanders experiment has been nothing short of a disaster, making his roster spot far from guaranteed.

Levelle Bailey and Karene Reid both have roster spots as of right now, but could absolutely be cut in camp if they do not perform well. Effectively, the only young Broncos inside backer who is guaranteed a spot on the roster is Elliss.

The Broncos can still, incredibly reasonably, draft one of Hill Jr. or Trotter, or possibly a different player with one of their two selections in the early fourth round. The Broncos seem to be finally giving long-term attention to the position, which would add a bigger emphasis on addressing it in the draft.

Paton has been able to find incredible value in low-risk free agent signings like Singleton or Cody Barton a few years back, but he is indicating that he finally wants a young, long-term answer at the position. Denver could have two of those on their hands by May if they still draft an inside linebacker.