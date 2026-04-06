3 wild trades to get Broncos back in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft

The Denver Broncos do not have a first-round pick, but that honestly doesn't mean much. If this team is set on landing a certain player, there is always a chance they could find a way to trade up. Right now, the Broncos' first pick this year is the 62nd overall selection. The Seattle Seahawks own the last pick in the first round, which is the 32nd selection, so Denver would have to trade up at least 30 spots.

It would be a massive move, but Denver could trade players and future draft picks to get that done, which is something that can happen until it doesn't. As of right now, it's not super clear who the Broncos could covet, but this scenario would likely only happen if a player begins to 'fall' in the first round to the surprise of the team's front office.

Let's outline three trades for the Broncos to get back into Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Outlining three trades to get the Denver Broncos back in Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft

Broncos receive: pick 32

Seahawks receive: LG Ben Powers, pick 62, pick 111, 2027 2nd-round pick

The first offer sees Denver trading up 30 spots, and to make up those 30 spots, the Broncos add in guard Ben Powers, the 62nd pick, pick 111, and a second-round selection in 2027. The Seattle Seahawks only have four draft picks at the moment, so they could be willing to hear offers. Seattle would flip that first-round pick for two picks this year and another one in 2027, so they'd restock the cupboard a bit.

And like the Broncos, Seattle doesn't have many roster needs, but some help at guard to replace the below-average Anthony Bradford would make a ton of sense. Powers is a known commodity and would be an instant upgrade for Seattle.

Broncos receive: pick 31

Patriots receive: WR Troy Franklin, pick 62, pick 111, 2027 4th-round pick

It's definitely not easy to make a rich enough offer for the Broncos, but they could trade up with the New England Patriots, but would include Troy Franklin, pick 62, pick 111, and a fourth-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. This is a similar offer to the one we made for the Seahawks, but Franklin would have more trade value than Powers, so Denver would essentially not have to give up as expensive a future pick.

The Pats cut Stefon Diggs earlier this offseason and only signed Romeo Doubs. Some have wondered if an AJ Brown trade could be on the horizon, and if that is the case, the Patriots are probably just waiting until June 1st passes.

However, there is always a chance New England wants to add more than one player in this room before the regular season begins. The front office could also look at this as 'stealing' from another juggernaut in the AFC, but Denver could look at this as getting back into the first round even with a flat-out loaded roster.

Broncos receive: pick 27

49ers receive: DT DJ Jones, WR Troy Franklin, pick 62, 2027 5th-round pick

The final pick sees two players heading to the San Francisco 49ers, which just so happens to be the team that DJ Jones began his career with. The Niners defensive line took a beating in 2025, so they'll need to continue adding to that unit.

Sending Jones and Franklin to the Niners, along with pick 62 and a 5th-rounder in 2027 might be able to get the deal done. Both players do have trade value, and the Broncos would still sweeten the deal with a future pick. The 49ers only have six picks in this year's NFL Draft, including zero in the third round.

General Manager John Lynch would be able to fill some roster needs with Jones and Franklin, and would also snag some draft capital as well.