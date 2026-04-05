Broncos set up the next generation at key positions in latest mock draft

The 2026 NFL Draft is just around the corner, and the Denver Broncos find themselves in a position to be able to look to the 2027 season as much as they are next year. The Broncos have effectively no immediate holes on their roster that they need to fill, allowing them to have that type of outlook. They have the least draft capital of any team in the league, but that is far from a concern for the front office and fans.

Setting up the next wave of contributors in Denver should be a priority, however, as the Broncos are getting somewhat older at a few key positions. Along with aging contributors, the Broncos have a few key pieces that are entering the final year of their contracts with the Broncos, with tight end Evan Engram being the best example of this. Having an in-house replacement for him once he leaves town would be a great situation for the Broncos to be in.

In the same boat, Alex Singleton will be a free agent after the 2027 season, and you can safely assume the Broncos might not expect him to be healthy and contributing both years of his new contract.

If the Broncos decide that they have any needs on their roster, there are a few secondary contributor spots that are somewhat suspect right now. The Broncos extended both Jaleel McLaughlin and Tyler Badie on one-year deals, and can easily move on from them if they find a running back they like. This recent mock draft from NFL.com can help the Broncos address all of these issues.

The Denver Broncos can bring in the next wave of their offense with this NFL.com mock draft

In the latest five-round mock draft from NFL.com, the Broncos kick their festivities off by taking Stanford tight end Sam Roush at 62nd overall. Roush has been contributing throughout his college career at Stanford, totaling 1,201 receiving yards and four touchdowns, including a pair of scores and 545 receiving yards this past year. He is only 22, which makes him an incredibly projectable and project-type prospect.

In the fourth, the Broncos would take defensive tackle Chris McClellan out of Missouri and Oregon inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher. With these picks, the Broncos are able to help find their next generation of defensive contributors. McClellan and Boettcher both figure to be players who could contribute off the bat, with Boettcher having an immediate inside angle on being a starter up the middle by 2027.

With their final selection in the fifth round of this mock draft, the Broncos take Kentucky running back Seth McGowan, creating a three-headed monster in the Broncos' backfield. After playing at three colleges over three years, McGowan had a 1,100 scrimmage yard season as a junior at New Mexico before 851 yards as a senior as a Wildcat. Much like RJ Harvey last year, he would be a 24-year old rookie, and would actually turn 25 in late-October.

This entire mock would help the Broncos recreate their offense, specifically in finding the heir apparent to Engram and Singleton. This would be an ideal situation for George Paton and his crew, and can help fill the back-half of their roster.