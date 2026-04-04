Latest NFL Mock Draft would be terrible news for former Broncos draft bust

The Denver Broncos have invested a ton of resources into the wide receiver room in recent years. Ever since the start of the 2023 season, the first of the Sean Payton era, the Broncos have, of note, drafted all of Marvin Mims Jr, Troy Franklin, and Pat Bryant. They've also extended Courtland Sutton on a deal worth close to $100 million, and they have traded a first and third-round pick for Jaylen Waddle.

You might struggle to find another team that has invested as much into the wide receiver room as the Broncos have. However, after years of tweaking this room and seeing players exit, it finally does feel like Denver is on the right track with Waddle in the picture.

Following the 2023 campaign, the Broncos traded former first-round pick Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns in a move that many people saw coming. In his first year with the Browns in 2024, Jeudy had his first 1,000-yard receiving season and did make Denver look bad, but he regressed big-time in 2025 and might be on shaky ground...

Former Denver Broncos draft bust but soon fall out of favor on his current team

In ESPN's latest mock draft, which featured picks from Mel Kiper Jr, Matt Miller, Jordan Reid, and Field Yates, the Browns start things off by selecting USC wide receiver Makai Lemon with the sixth overall pick:



"Miller's pick: Makai Lemon, WR, USC



My top-ranked wide receiver in the class goes to the Browns, who are undergoing a youth movement at the skill positions. Lemon can create space for himself and knows how to vary his routes."

But heck, there is even more! Tankathon.com's current NFL mock draft has the Browns taking Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate at pick six, too. There are mock drafts all over the place with the Browns using their top pick on a receiver.

And it's for good reason. In 2024, Jeudy caught 90 passes for 1,229 yards and four touchdowns, also earning his first Pro Bowl. He caught a respectable 62.1 percent of his targets and averaged 72.3 yards per game.

However, in 2025, things could not have gone worst for Jeudy, as he caught just 50 passes for 602 yards and two touchdowns, hauling in just 47.2 percent of his targets and averaging just 35.4 yards per game. Jeudy's PFF grade in 2025 was a 58.5, which ranked 72nd among 81 qualified receivers.

He was credited with nine drops and a horrific passer rating of 44.2 when targeted, which are unplayable numbers. The Browns didn't necessarily make a huge investment here, but after his breakoug 2024 season, the Browns had every reason to believe that they had a legitimate no. 1 wide receiver.

But now, with many mock drafts from trustworthy people having Cleveland selecting a wide receiver, Jeudy's role on offense may begin to fizzle out, and after June 1st, the Browns can financially move on from the receiver and not take on too much of a hit.

Once again, the Sean Payton-led Broncos seem to have made the right decision with a former player.