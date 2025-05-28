More insanely bold predictions are coming in for Broncos RB RJ Harvey

The Denver Broncos new running back has been getting a ton of hype this offseason, and this bold prediction might be the boldest one yet. Denver ended up trading down twice and had the 60th overall pick in the NFL Draft back in April. With that pick, they took RJ Harvey, the talented running back from UCF.

Harvey has not yet appeared in a regular season game, but the hype is already coming for the rookie back. He will likely be immediately installed as the RB1 of the team and is probably in line for a huge workload in his first year in the NFL.

Well, the latest prediction for Harvey is the boldest one yet and could set the stage for an elite Broncos offense in the 2025 NFL Season.

RJ Harvey to have over 1,600 yards from scrimmage?

Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated rolled out 100 bold predictions for the 2025 NFL Season, and one of his bold predictions pertained to RJ Harvey, the explosive running back Denver took in Round 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft:

"32. Broncos rookie running back RJ Harvey will amass more than 1,600 yards from scrimmage



That would put Denver’s second-round pick above the first-year total of highly drafted Falcons back Bijan Robinson in 2023 and above what Jonathan Taylor and Aaron Jones did last season. Harvey has already spent time with Sean Payton going over his Alvin Kamara vision board. " Conor Orr

Can you imagine?

If RJ Harvey is close to 1,600 yards from scrimmage, not only does he cross the 1,000-yard mark on the ground, but the team's run game and offense as a whole is likely a top-5 unit in the entire NFL, and if the offense is top-5, the defense could end up as the best unit in the league, as the offense would be able to stay on the field and extend drives.

It would not be out of the question if the Broncos did indeed field a top-5 offense and defense, and in that case, we could see this team competing for and winning the AFC West for the first time since the 2015 NFL Season. While RJ Harvey does not have to finish with 1,600 scrimmage yards to have a successful season, much of the offensive production overall is going to hinge on how good he is right out of the gate in 2025.