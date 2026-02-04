Mike Florio just said what every Broncos fan is thinking about the offense

The Denver Broncos won 14 games in the regular season and earned the AFC's top seed, also winning the AFC West for the first time since the 2015 NFL season, the last time Denver won the Super Bowl. After a dramatic overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round, tragic news broke that Bo Nix had a broken ankle and would miss the rest of the season.

Had Nix played in the AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots, the Broncos would surely be set to face the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX. There's always next year, but this year feels extra heartbreaking given the circumstances. But throughout the year, and especially when Nix left the lineup, the Broncos' offensive shortcomings were on full display.

Not only does this team need to improve the rushing attack again, but the pass-catchers are just not good enough, especially at wide receiver. After showing interest but failing to trade for Miami Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle at the trade deadline, it's really now or never for the front office to fix this underperforming position. Well, this connected NFL insider just echoed what many Broncos fans have been saying about the position recently.

Mike Florio correctly sees that the Denver Broncos have to find a notable wide receiver upgrade

Asked by KOA radio, Mike Florio talked for about a minute about the Denver Broncos and what might need to change on offense to take that next step:

Mike Florio (@ProFootballTalk) says if and when the Broncos get an opportunity to land a “potentially high end receiver” in free agency, they need to take a “close look at that.” 👀#KOASuperWeek pic.twitter.com/nFGrpru2Tf — KOA 850 AM & 94.1 FM (@KOAColorado) February 4, 2026

Here are two of the most notable things that Florio said during this short clip:



"Receiver is definitely an area where they need some more talent... if and when you get an opportunity to get a potentially high-end receiver, that's something that they need to take a close look at."

This does feel like something notable, as Florio has a ton of connections across the NFL and is a big-time name. If he can see that the Broncos need some wide receiver help, shouldn't the front office be able to see this, too?

If they do, where should they look to find an upgrade? Well, the two most realistic options at the moment appear to be Waddle and AJ Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles. The Dolphins clearly had a price for Waddle at the deadline, and while no one met that price, taking trade calls on the player is significant.

AJ Brown is an interesting one, as he's enjoyed a very successful tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles, but the limitations at QB have prevented Brown's skillset from being fully maximized. He's also been vocal at times, and the Eagles might simply look to move on via trade this offseason.

Both Waddle and Brown are extremely talented players, but they are different flavors at the position. Waddle fits the Broncos' offense better. He's a field-stretching, blazing-fast receiver who also has the ability on more underneath routes. He would be a perfect fit next to Courtland Sutton.

AJ Brown is similar to Sutton - both can use their large, physical frames to create separation, but Brown is more athletic and can also excel more in short-area routes than Sutton can. Overall, this might be a 'pick your poison' type of thing, but the Broncos should target one of those two in a trade this offseason.

The free agency class at wide receiver just isn't that special, and the Broncos already have a few capable, rotational players in the room, but the one thing that is missing is that game-changing, no. 1 target.