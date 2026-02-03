3 teams that could ruin the Denver Broncos' offseason plans in 2026

The Denver Broncos have to get aggressive this offseason to fill some key needs, especially on the offensive side of the ball. The wide receiver and running back positions are in need of major upgrades, and more reinforcements could be brought in at tight end and inside linebacker.

With Russell Wilson's dead cap finally off the books, the Broncos are cap-strapped no longer, which is a beautiful thing. Given the team's success in 2025 as well, it's not a stretch to say that Denver could indeed make it to the Super Bowl in 2026. Had they not had Bo Nix go down with a broken ankle, the Broncos would very likely be playing in Super Bowl LX.

As the team attempts to upgrade the roster, others will have similar roster needs, so the Broncos might have to deal with a few teams getting in their way as the offseason unfolds.

These three teams could spoil the Denver Broncos' offseason plans in 2026

New England Patriots

The New England Patriots are in a similar situation to the Broncos. The Pats were able to come into Denver and beat the Broncos in the AFC title game. However, with a healthy Bo Nix, Denver very likely wins. Both franchises are set up for long-term success, though. Denver and New England have seen their second-year QBs take leaps in 2025 and really put a stamp on the position. Not only that, but both front offices have plenty of resources to upgrade the roster.

It honestly would not be a shock if Denver and New England met in the AFC Championship Game again in 2026.

Well, like the Broncos, the Patriots also need another offensive weapon. AJ Brown has been a popular name circulating around as a potential trade candidate, but the Pats might have a leg-up on the Broncos to land Brown if he became available, as Brown and now Patriots' head coach Mike Vrabel developed a relationship together when both of them were in Tennessee during the 2019-2021 seasons.

If Brown was getting traded and had to pick, he could prefer the Pats for that reason.

Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans hired Robert Saleh as their new head coach and also brought along Brian Daboll as the new offensive coordinator. All of a sudden, the coaching infrastructure in place is quite encouraging. The Titans took QB Cam Ward with the first overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, and over the final month of the season, Ward really showed a lot of promise. Daboll himself has a strong track record of working with young QBs, so Ward is as logical a QB as any to break out.

The one thing Tennessee doesn't have, though, is enough offensive weapons. The front office could honestly be hyper-aggressive this offseason in surrounding Ward with key talent. Tennessee could make a run at Breece Hall, for example, to pair the QB up with a high-end running back.

The Broncos may also have a heavy interest in Hall, as his skill set fits the team's offense. Well, Tennessee has a whopping $104.7 million in cap space, so the odds that they could outbid the Broncos for a running back, for example, are strong.

Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts began the 2025 season 7-1 and proceeded to swing a major trade for Sauce Gardner. That trade cost them two first-round picks. Colts GM Chris Ballard clearly signaled to the NFL world that Indy was 'all in' with this current team, but the wheels quickly fell off, as the Colts lost Daniel Jones to a torn Achilles and failed to make the playoffs. When you think about it, the Colts really have no choice but to run it back in 2026 with a healthy Jones and an improved roster.

Indy clearly made some strides in 2025, and the team really has no other choice but to aggressively fill needs in 2026 to try and run it back. At the linebacker position, Indy has all of Germaine Pratt, Buddy Johnson, Segun Olubi, and Jacob Phillips set to be free agents. The Broncos have both Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad hitting free agency at the position.

The Colts could have strong interest in Devin Lloyd, the Jacksonville Jaguars All-Pro linebacker who may have just priced his way out of Jacksonville. The Broncos also could have interest here, as the ILB position for Denver was a bit of a sore spot in 2025 and will need another healthy addition. Indianapolis could be desperate enough to outbid the Broncos in a pursit for Lloyd.