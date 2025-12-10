Matt LaFleur just said what we're all thinking about the Broncos' defense

The Denver Broncos might have their biggest test of the season in Week 15 when the Green Bay Packers come to town. The Packers are 9-3-1 on the season, winners of four in a row, and one of the more well-rounded clubs in the league.

Denver will have to be at their best, even at home, to beat Green Bay. QB Jordan Love is playing excellent football, and the defense is explosive, much like Denver's. The Packers also have Micah Parsons on that side of the ball, so nothing is going to be easy.

Well, the best unit in this game overall is still the Broncos' defense, and Packers' head coach Matt LaFleur really didn't hold back in his praise for the unit recently.

Matt LaFleur talking up the Broncos' defense before massive Week 15 game

Matt LaFleur said what we're truly all thinking about the Broncos defense:

Here is the entire quote for easier access:

That's a bell of a question. I think everybody's trying to figure that out right now. They do a great job. Vance does a hell of a job putting his guys in position. And there's not really a weak link our there, when you look at their front, their 'backers, their back end. You've got players across the board. I mean, the sack numbers are pretty crazy. Their run defense is pretty crazy. So you couple that, then you've got a legitimate shutdown corner. I think the safeties are excellent. McMillian does a great job, Moss does a great job. So, they just - they've got a lot of great players, and they put 'em in great position, and they go out there and they play - I think there's a lot of similarities, when I look at our defense in regards to the style of play. How hard they play, how hard they finish and tackle, and so, it's gonna be a great test for us -- Matt LaFleur

LaFleur isn't wrong, either. The Broncos' defense has not been perfect, and we did see this unit surrender what appeared to be a 'too easy' touchdown drive from the Raiders early on in Week 14, but this unit is strong from top to bottom and has made life hard for most QBs thus far.

The defense is the main reason why Denver is 11-2. The Broncos' top unit could have their biggest test to date in Week 15, but the Packers' offense is surely thinking the same thing.