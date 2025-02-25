The Denver Broncos are going to make a good bit of moves this offseason. Let's highlight three guaranteed moves they will make in 2025. With the needs that the team has, it does allow us to pinpoint certain moves the team will probably make.

Now yes, Denver can do something shockingly, and it would not shock me one bit. Sean Payton is clever and knows how much better he is at this than most, so a shocking move or two would not at all be surprising when you think about it.

But when the rubber meets the road, there will be a few guaranteed moves that Denver will make in 2025. Let's cover them here.

Making three guarantees for the Denver Broncos in the 2025 NFL offseason

The Denver Broncos WILL extend Zach Allen

Zach Allen is making about $15 million per year on his current deal with the team, which he signed two offseasons ago. Not only does he have just one more year left on the deal, but he also greatly outperformed his contract in 2024 with the Denver Broncos. It was a career year for Allen, and he established himself as a top DE in the NFL when the season was all said and done.

We will likely see another two years added to his deal, and I would expect the average salary to be no less than $20 million per season. It is a well-deserved extension for such an elite player.

The Denver Broncos WILL sign Juwan Johnson

A move that some will see coming from a mile away, the New Orleans Saints tight end is going to probably end up on the Denver Broncos. Juwan Johnson is obviously familiar with Sean Payton and want he likes to do on offense, and with the team having an urgent need at TE, Johnson makes a lot of sense.

He is not going to be a long-term option, but a three-year deal makes a ton of sense. The Broncos make still also dip into the 2025 NFL Draft class and grab a TE, as the tight end class is simply loaded. The team will need to find some immediate production, and I reckon the Broncos will extend a healthy offer to Juwan Johnson.

The Denver Broncos WILL take a RB, TE, or DT with their first 2025 NFL Draft pick

This might be the most bold guarantee of them all, but let's do it. You could argue that the three most urgent draft needs for the Denver Broncos are RB, TE, and DT. Denver can absolutely fill their needs at WR, SAF, and ILB in free agency, and given that Denver has built their defense primarily through free agency, it's likely we see FA moves at the safety and inside linebacker positions.

But the need for a well-rounded, game-changing defensive tackle is there. The team also has long-term needs at TE as we just mentioned, and running back. Furthermore, the two deepest positions in the 2025 NFL Draft are RB and TE, and the top of each respective class are just outstandingly talented.

It makes all the sense in the world if the first pick the Denver Broncos make in the 2025 NFL Draft is a running back, tight end, or defensive tackle,.