Major report shows Broncos never had interest in other stud WR before Waddle trade

The Denver Broncos have added Jaylen Waddle in a trade from the Miami Dolphins, in what is the biggest trade the franchise has made since the Russell Wilson debacle. Denver has shipped out a first-round selection and a third-rounder in exchange for the receiver and a swap of fourths, parting with legitimate draft capital to get the move past the finish line. Simply, this is a move that changes the landscape within the AFC.

Before bringing in Waddle, the Broncos were looking all over the league for a potential wide receiver to add to their group. The Broncos passed on many of the available free agent options, with only the likes of Jauan Jennings remaining on the market. It was clear that, at the previous rate, Denver was going to struggle to find a realistic addition to the receiver room.

The Broncos finally found their match in Waddle, which also puts the rumor mill to an end. The Broncos brought in Waddle, but the rumor mill believed they were a match with current Philadelphia Eagles superstar AJ Brown, who has vocalized his displeasure with the team. This major reporter put the idea to bed, showing that the Broncos never actually had interest in Brown.

NFL reporter proves that the Denver Broncos never had interest in trading for AJ Brown

Dianna Russini of The Athletic has reported that the Broncos never held trade interest in Brown, and that they only ever held interest in Waddle. The Broncos had tried to bring in Waddle at the trading deadline, but the move did not go much of anywhere, and both sides walked away from the table. Just a few months later, the Broncos have finally completed the trade for the top playmaker available, and now one of the best receivers in team history.

Brown has been one of the best receivers in football since he debuted, and is now a Super Bowl champion. Despite that, he has provided more than his share of issues to the Eagles, allowing their relationship to get to this point. All signs now point to Brown departing the NFC East at some point.

The Broncos could have brought in Brown, considering how strong a roster fit he is, but opted not to. Instead, Denver got the better roster fit and arguably the better wide receiver of the two. In the end, the Broncos are set to be one of football's best next year and are all the way back from the days of Russell Wilson.