Latest update from Sean Payton could drastically alter the Broncos defense

The Denver Broncos have fielded one of the best defenses in the NFL for multiple years now, and that turnaround really began way back in 2023, at the halfway point of that season. Ever since then, while the defense has not been perfect, it's been very good.

And the Broncos sack the quarterback more than any other team in the league. It's a part of their identity and something that should continue into 2026. Well, as we said, the defense has not been perfect and is far from right now. In fact, there is still a rather large hole at inside linebacker.

The Broncos cut Dre Greenlaw earlier this offseason, while also extending Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad. Overall, many fans were upset that Denver did not do more at this position, but an update from head coach Sean Payton on Tuesday may have made the team's plan at linebacker obvious.

Denver Broncos could look to move Jonah Elliss to inside linebacker

This is a major update that could alter the defense for years to come, if it sticks.

Sean Payton said OLB Jonah Elliss will take some snaps at ILB. — MikeKlis9NEWS (@mikeklis9news) March 31, 2026

This is a massive move, and it could be one that positively impacts the team for years to come. This move also isn't happening for no reason, either:

Jonah Elliss will get some snaps at ILB.



Reasons for that, per Sean Payton:



— His skillset

— Looking at the team's assets

— He's smart, tough

— Depth at the edge — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) March 31, 2026

What this represents is the Broncos clearly understanding where this roster is right now on defense. There is a logjam at the outside linebacker position, as, even without Elliss in the picture, the Broncos could be four deep at the position with Nik Bonitto, Jonathon Cooper, Que Robinson, and Dondrea Tillman.

Furthermore, the defense still has an obvious weakness at inside linebacker, and it's not like this doesn't fit with Elliss himself. His older brother, Kaden Elliss, was not only drafted by Payton with the New Orleans Saints, but he's an inside linebacker as well.

Christian Elliss is another Elliss brother who is also an inside linebacker. It's clearly something that runs in the family, and the Broncos' Elliss does share a similar skillset to his brothers at the position. It's clear that he's an athletic player who needs to be on the field more, so this potential full-time move to the position is something that could benefit the player and the entire unit.

We're obviously still very early here, as the news is just now breaking, but this offseason is going to be huge to see what Elliss can do at the position. He's got the youth and athleticism on his side, and I would imagine he could lean on his two older brothers who are playing the same position, as well.

Perhaps this was the Broncos' plan at the position all along...