Greg Penner just cleared the air on Sean Payton giving up play-calling for Broncos

Earlier this offseason, Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton did something that not many thought would happen - he gave up play-calling duties to Davis Webb, who was previously promoted to offensive coordinator.

It was a monumental decision and one that actually was thoroughly dissected by many in the fanbase. Some were, unsurprisingly, overjoyed at this move, as there were instances during the season where the offense just felt clunky.

Whether it was the constant shifting of personnel or play-calls getting to Bo Nix late, the offense did not feel smooth for a chunk of the campaign. When the move to switch play-callers happened, where were actually some in Broncos Country who were wondering if the ownership forced Payton to do this, but on Monday, those claims were proven to be false.

Denver Broncos CEO Greg Penner says Sean Payton's decision to give up play-calling was all his doing

Broncos CEO Greg Penner said that Payton's decision to give up play-calling duties was 100 percent his decision:

Sean Payton’s decision to give up play calling to Davis Webb was entirely his decision, per Penner. pic.twitter.com/Eqf3y1YnC1 — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) March 30, 2026

And this move was surely something that Payton had brewing for quite some time, as this is a former quote from the veteran head coach, and it does kind of shine the light on where he was mentally with calling plays:



"I’ll make a note on the sheet, ‘Run it.’ It’s important,” Payton said. “The thing that I have to continue that changes as you get older is you still have to be quick. Play just ran, next play. I said this. When I was younger, we’d run a reverse on the eight-yard line, and I think nothing of it. As you get older, you think about all the ramifications. So I have to also remove that. It was said as you get older, maybe you don’t drive in the rain at night. You begin to… I can’t let that happen as a play caller. That’s something that I have to mentally make sure it’s quick."

Payton loves to dress things up when he speaks to the media, but essentially, what he's saying here is that the process in-game of calling plays was slowing down to him, and that simply cannot happen. This was something that impacted the on-field result at times.

And with Webb, the Broncos are turning to a play-caller who is about half the age that Payton is and is only a few years removed from actually playing in the NFL. Webb was a backup quarterback and really didn't do much as a player, but he has, for years now, been looked at as an incredibly intelligent mind and someone who is a rising star in the coaching ranks.

With Webb now calling the plays, and Penner saying that the decision was all Payton's, this is something that can be put in the rearview mirror.