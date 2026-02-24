3 Broncos who benefit most from Sean Payton handing play-calling to Davis Webb

The Denver Broncos have just made a major change. During a media session at the NFL Combine, head coach Sean Payton announced that Davis Webb, the team's offensive coordinator, would be handling play-calling.

This has surely been something that has been brewing behind the scenes, and it's finally going to hit the field in 2026. Payton seemed to be alluding to this being on the table for some time now, and the reasons for this move are surely multiple.

Payton did clarify that he is still going to call plays in some capacity, but that may only be in a redzone or even two-minute situation. However, the shift to Webb is official, and a few Broncos players will benefit from this.

The Denver Broncos should see a few players benefit from this major move

Bo Nix, QB

At this point, everyone knows just how highly Bo Nix thinks of Davis Webb, so Nix benefiting from this move is obvious, and the results could be immediate. What could immediately change with Webb calling most of the plays is obviously the less personnel switching.

This has been a main 'downside' of how Payton tends to call plays. In many instances, the Broncos were subbing players in the game late and having to rush the play call and get the play started with only a few seconds left on the play clock.

Webb has played quarterback in this league and understands why that might not be an ideal situation for the starting quarterback. There is a strong existing relationship and a 'I've done this before' connection between Webb and Nix. Overall, there should be a bigger emphasis on catering to what Nix likes to do on offense with Webb calling the shots.

This could lead to more 'up tempo,' less personnel substitutions down-to-down, and an overall more seamless operation.

Evan Engram, TE

Webb and Evan Engram came into the NFL in the 2017 NFL Draft, getting selected by the New York Giants, and when Engram was cut by the Jacksonville Jaguars last year, Webb was one of the first people to reach out.

There is another obvious relationship present here between Webb and Engram, who was not used like many fans had hoped in 2025. Engram did haul in 50 receptions, but he finished with fewer than 500 yards and had just one touchdown.

If there is anyone on the coaching staff who should know how good Engram can be, it's Webb, who surely is a close friend of Engram's. When the Broncos made this signing, Engram was billed as the 'joker' of the offense. There's reason to believe that could come to fruition with Webb calling plays.

Marvin Mims Jr, WR

The main issue we have seen with Marvin Mims Jr is the lack of usage on offense. For whatever reason, Mims just isn't being used nearly as much as he should be. It's clear that not only does Mims have the best hands on the team, but he's also the team's most explosive weapon on this side of the ball.

According to PFF's data, Mims had a 95.4 passer rating when targeted last year, and also had just one drop. For reference, second-year wide receiver Troy Franklin had eight drops and an 87.4 passer rating when targeted last year.

Simply put, Mims should benefit from this shift in play-callers, as anytime he touches the ball, good things happen, and it'd be a bit odd if Webb himself wasn't noticing that during the games when he wasn't involved in play-calling.