2026 NFL QB Rankings: Bo Nix on the rise in projected AFC starters

The Denver Broncos have a special quarterback on their hands in Bo Nix, but the way the 2025 season ended was massively heartbreaking, and just makes us wonder 'what if?' Well, there is still 2026 and beyond, and the Broncos did swing a major trade to help out Nix and the offense.

Even the best quarterbacks in the NFL have elite weapons, and Nix finally has one in Jaylen Waddle. This could truly send the offense into a new dimension in 2026, and we may finally see Nix reach his potential as a passer.

Let's change this up a bit and rank the projected starting quarterbacks in the AFC. We'll base our rankings on their most recent play on the field, which is obviously from the 2025 season. Where does Nix fall?

Ranking projected AFC starting quarterbacks for the 2026 NFL Season

16. Fernando Mendoza, Las Vegas Raiders

As of now, the momentum is trending toward Fernando Mendoza being the starting quarterback for the Raiders in 2026. Mendoza profiles as more of a pure pocket passer in the NFL with functional mobility. He's not going to be a legitimate dual-threat quarterback, but his game is similar to passers like Jared Goff, Joe Burrow, and Kirk Cousins. However, only time will tell if he can be a top-10 passer like Goff or Burrow, or consistently be a top-15 quarterback like Cousins.

15. Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns

Deshaun Watson might end up winning the starting quarterback job for the Browns in 2026, but he's not had good football on tape for years now, so there is just a load of unknown with this player right now.

14. Mason Rudolph, Pittsburgh Steelers

At no. 14 in our power rankings, Mason Rudolph would be in line to start for the Steelers as of right now, as Aaron Rodgers still hasn't made a decision on his playing future. Rudolph is a middle-of-the-road backup with solid starting experience, but that's really it.

13. Malik Willis, Miami Dolphins

Malik Willis signed a free agent deal with the Dolphins this offseason, but he's got extremely limited football on film, and like others on this list, have a lot of unknown surrounding him right now. At best, I believe Willis could be a top-20-ish starter, but the Dolphins' overall lack of weapons is going to limit how good he can be.

12. Geno Smith, New York Jets

Arguably, Geno Smith was the worst starting quarterback in the NFL in 2025. He struggled to keep the ball out of harm's way, but some of that was due to the overall incompetence of the Raiders' coaching staff. A more stable situation in New York with a stronger offensive line could help Smith at least look serviceable.

11. Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans

Cam Ward played well down the stretch for the Titans in 2025, but like any young quarterback, that second year is crucial. The Titans will need to surround Ward with more talent, but the arrow is pointing in the right direction.

10. Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts

Daniel Jones played respectably well for the Colts in 2025 before suffering a season-ending injury. He seems to be a solid starter with Indianapolis and could again, but another major injury is absolutely something to note here, and he's always struggled with sacks and fumbles.

9. CJ Stroud, Houston Texans

CJ Stroud has been 'fine' the past two seasons after a breakout campaign in 2023. He's truly an average player at this point, and his raw statistic would indicate that. The Texans have also peaked in the playoffs in the Divisional Round the last few seasons.

8. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Besides putting up solid regular season statistics, there isn't much else with Justin Herbert. He plays horrible football when the playoffs roll around and just does not seem to have that extra gear. At times, Herbert feels robotic with the way he plays the game, and it's become predictable that he and the Chargers struggle in the postseson.

7. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence was on fire during the second-half of the 2025 NFL Season, but Lawrence has largely been just 'fine' in the NFL his entire career. He was an MVP finalist in 2025, but many have been waiting for the talented passer to truly hit his stride and breakout for a full season.

6. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Bo Nix is not perfect, but his clutch gene is something to note here, and simply put, winning has followed Nix and the Broncos ever since this era began in 2024. Had Nix not broken his ankle, Denver likely makes the Super Bowl in 2025. Sure, Nix isn't the best in the NFL, but he's clearly one of the better passers in the NFL right now.

5. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow and the Bengals have missed the playoffs three years in a row now, and Burrow can't seem to stay healthy year over year. When healthy, though, this team is a juggernaut, for the most part. Burrow's presence in the pocket and ability to win from it is almost generational, but the Bengals' inept front office and below-average coaching have limited this era.

4. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

We are overthinking Lamar Jackson - yes, the Ravens struggled in 2025, Jackson included, but this is a future Hall of Fame player at the position and is already the greatest dual-threat passer of all-time. Jackson and the Ravens will be right back in the thick of things in the AFC with better roster health.

3. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes' raw production does not stand out over these past few seasons, but this is Patrick Mahomes we're talking about. The Chiefs haven't done him any favors, as the offense lacks play-making talent, and he had to carry the load so much that he ended up with a major knee injury. Adding Kenneth Walker III into the backfield alone is going to help Mahomes and this offense settle down in 2026.

2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

An MVP and one of the best dual-threat passers of all-time, Josh Allen and the Bills obviously have this huge cloud hanging over their heads when the playoffs roll around. At this point, that's really the only topic of discussion. We all know how talented Allen is, as he's continually among the best in the league, having the ability to truly take over games, but part of that just disappears deep in the playoffs.

1. Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Finishing in second place in the NFL MVP voting in 2025, Drake Maye is the top-ranked quarterback in our power rankings. Maye has the best, most recent quarterback play to cite, and while the Patriots did have an insanely easy schedule in 2025, great quarterback play is simply that.

Sure, you would not be crazy to think that a regression could be coming, but Maye can do everything at the position and is primed to follow up his insane 2025 season with another strong one in 2026.