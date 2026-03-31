Bo Nix can already reach all-time Broncos' history in the 2026 season

The Denver Broncos saw a ton of criticism thrown its way when the team took Bo Nix at pick 12 in the 2024 NFL Draft. Nix was the sixth and final quarterback taken in the first round, but you could argue that he's had the best overall career thus far.

It's hard to believe that Nix is already set to enter his third year in the NFL, as he'll be eligible for a contract extension in the 2027 NFL Offseason. Through two seasons, there is nothing to indicate that he won't sign a massive extension next offseason.

The Broncos have gone 24-10 in the regular season since the Nix era began, and have been to the playoffs in each year. Well, even though it's been just two seasons, Nix is already on pace to join some all-time Broncos history following the 2026 campaign.

Bo Nix has a path to top-3 all-time in Denver Broncos touchdown passes in 2026

As of now, Nix would be on pace to enter into the top-3 in franchise history in touchdown passes. Here's how the list looks right now:



1. John Elway - 300

2. Peyton Manning - 140

3. Craig Morton - 74

4. Brian Griese - 71

5. Jake Plummer - 71

6. Jay Cutler - 54

7. Bo Nix - 54

With just 21 touchdown passes in 2026, Nix would pass all of Cutler, Plummer, Griese, and Morton for that third spot. As of now, Nix averages 27 touchdowns per season, so he's on pace to end the 2026 season with 81 touchdowns through the air, and these figures do not include the playoffs.

The Broncos quarterback, more than some of his NFL Draft classmates, has been the most prolific passer thus far. He actually led the NFL in passing attempts during the 2025 season, but much of that was likely due to the team not being able to run the ball efficiently when J.K. Dobbins went down with a foot injury.

With the Broncos having traded for Jaylen Waddle, and it being extremely likely that another running back addition is coming, the Broncos may soon emerge as one of the more balanced and prolific offenses in the NFL.

This would be ideal in Nix's third season, as he could finally reach his ceiling as a passer, and much of that ceiling not being reached thus far has been due to the lack of a no. 1 weapon in the passing game. Dobbins getting hurt also made the offense less efficient.

But with an elite offensive line returning, a new weapon in Waddle, and another running back move likely coming, the 2026 Broncos could truly be the best offense Broncos Country has seen in quite some time. This would also allow Nix to thrive through the air, and it would not be a shock if he hit the 30 passing touchdown mark. He got close in 2024 with 29, but he has hit at least 30 total touchdowns in each of his seasons thus far.