Latest training camp update may give Broncos a hidden advantage for 2025

The Denver Broncos added a ton of talent on both sides of the ball this offseason, but this one unit could be getting overlooked for 2025. This offseason was clearly all about going all-in and trying to make the most of the Bo Nix era.

They added substantial names like JK Dobbins, RJ Harvey, Evan Engram, and key defensive additions in Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Hufanga. Simply put, the Broncos are a much better team than most of the NFL and have seriously improved their roster.

But one underrated area of change has been on the special teams side of the ball, as the team brought in an elite special teams coach in Darren Rizzi, who was previously the interim head coach of the New Orleans Saints. They also made a key addition in the 2025 NFL Draft to help this unit.

Jeremy Crawshaw and the special teams might be a huge and hidden weapon in 2025

The Denver Broncos took Jeremy Crawshaw in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and it's only taken a couple of training camp practices for Crawshaw to catch the attention of some:

Jeremy Crawshaw just put on a punting clinic. My word. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) July 25, 2025

The Broncos brought Riley Dixon back, but Dixon departed in free agency for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. To be fair to Dixon, he wasn't bad, but he was substantially average for the team. If Denver does hope to vault to contender status in 2025, they will need all three phases to work together.

Well, we know the kicking game is very efficient with Wil Lutz handling those duties, and it now seems like the team may have someone special handling their punting duties, and if you sprinkle in an elite special teams coach in Darren Rizzi, we could be talking about the Broncos' ST unit as being their best in the 2025 NFL Season.