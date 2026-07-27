Latest rankings prove that Broncos have everything at stake in 2026

We've talked about just how loaded the Denver Broncos roster is for months now, and that was proven in 2025. Heck, it was even proven in 2024 when the team broke out, shocked the world, and won 10 games with a then-rookie quarterback in Bo Nix.

We have also talked about, frequently, what is at stake in the 2026 NFL Season. At this point, we're all wanting to fast-forward to the start of the 2026 season, as the Broncos would then begin to try and get some revenge on how the 2025 season ended.

But one thing that could present a challenge to the Broncos in the future is the team's young talent. While the Broncos roster is almost overwhelming at some positions, the young talent just is not there, and it's reflected in recent rankings, further proving what this team has at stake in 2026.

Denver Broncos ranked 31st in under-25 talent approaching 2026

For ESPN, Aaron Schatz rolled out rankings based on under-25-year-old talent for each NFL team. Here is the methodology for those rankings:



"Number of starts made by players under 25 years old



Number of snaps played by players under 25 years old



Quality of play by players under 25 years old, age-adjusted to capture the fact that a 21-year-old player of X ability will likely improve more than a 23-year-old player of X ability -- and with extra consideration given to Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections



Value and length of player contracts



Relative importance of positions, with quarterbacks being more important and running backs, off-ball linebackers and specialists being less important than other positions



Draft value added in the 2026 draft, particularly in the first three rounds



Expected key starters and reserves under 25 years old for teams in 2026



Significant injuries or suspensions that will affect the 2026 availability of players under 25 years old"



The Broncos ranking, though, isn't too great, as they come in at No. 31, only trailing the Los Angeles Rams:



"Last year's rank: 32



Blue chips: None



Notable graduated players: RB RJ Harvey



There's a lot of youth in Denver at wide receiver, although we don't know who will get the most playing time after the Jaylen Waddle trade. Marvin Mims Jr. is 24, while Pat Bryant and Troy Franklin are both 23.



On the defensive side of the ball, cornerback Jahdae Barron will turn 25 in December and cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine will be 25 in October. Otherwise, the Broncos are way down here in part because they didn't have a pick in 2026 until the third round. (That first selection, defensive tackle Tyler Onyedim, is 23 years old.)"

The ranking is fair, and what is very, very interesting is that the Rams are ranked last, but you could easily argue that Denver and Los Angeles are the two most talented teams in the league. Funnily enough, both the Broncos and Rams were the conference championship losers in 2025.

Each team also pulled off a major trade and have a top-5 head coach in the sport. While it is incredibly important to plan for the future, it's also perhaps just as important to load up for the present.

Even if the Broncos don't have elite under-25 talent, they have talent.

I am sure if you were to ask the two General Managers, George Paton and Les Snead, how they felt about their respective rosters, they would both answer with glowing reviews of the work they have done.

At the same time, reality will set in at some point. Denver will need to find younger talent in future NFL Drafts, as it's rare to sign a free agent under 25 years old who could come in and contribute. Denver does have young-er talent like Patrick Surtain II, Bo Nix, and many other players, but the legitimate young talent just isn't there.

This does make the 2026 season all the more urgent, as if this entire group runs it back in 2027, everyone would be a year older and a year slower. Based on how things are trending, 2026 could end up being the most urgent, high-stakes year in Broncos history.