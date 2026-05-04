Latest QB rankings give the Broncos bulletin board material for 2026

The Denver Broncos hit on Bo Nix big-time in the 2024 NFL Draft, and it really didn't take much into his rookie season before fans and the NFL world saw that the Broncos got a 'good one.' In 2025, Nix and the Broncos took a huge leap forward, winning four more games.

And what I do find pretty neat is that in 2024, the Broncos were the last team in the AFC to clinch a playoff spot. In 2025, they were the first. Nix and the entire operation on both sides of the ball went in the right direction and progressed from 2024. Sure, Nix's statistical production didn't jump off the page, but he turned into the most clutch quarterback in the league and clearly had a much stronger grip on the offense throughout the season.

Still, though, even after how 2025 ended, the disrespect for Nix is still evident, and it's honestly a bit baffling at this point. The latest NFL quarterback rankings are not only painting Nix in a bad light, but it does give the Broncos some bulletin board material for the coming season.

Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix comes in at 19th in FanSided's latest quarterback rankings

Christopher Kline, for FanSided, ranked Nix 19th in his quarterback rankings for the 2026 season, which feels like a massive slap in the face to Nix and the Broncos, to put it lightly. Who Nix is barely ranked against feels a bit unfair, too:



19. Bo Nix

20. Jaxson Dart

21. CJ Stroud

22. Tyler Shough

23. Cam Ward

Being ranked 19th out of 32 starting quarterbacks just feels gross, doesn't it? Nix is barely ranked ahead of three rookie passers from 2025, and ranked just two spots ahead of CJ Stroud, who broke out now three years ago and has been quite average since.

You'd also struggle to find a major flaw in Nix's game. He's been able to help the Broncos win at a high level. He helped lead the Broncos to a playoff win, and likely multiple had he not broken his ankle. Nix gets sacked fewer than any quarterback in the league, was the league-leader in game-winning drives, and has an above-average ability with his legs.

Nix dealt with a ton of drops in 2025, so he didn't exactly have a solid supporting cast, as even the run game took a hit when J.K. Dobbins went down back in Week 10. You see, Nix is a lot closer to being a top-10 quarterback than anything else, and he might already be there.

There really isn't a clear argument to rank Nix this low, but we have seen many across the NFL landscape latch onto their priors, as there were some vocal critics of Nix during the 2024 NFL Draft process, and it's clear that he's proved them wrong, then some.

Nix is not only one of the better quarterbacks in the league right now, but he's likely set to play the best football of his career in 2026. With Jaylen Waddle added to the mix and a new offensive coordinator, the Broncos offense could hit new heights and finally fully come together,