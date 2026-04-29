Ian Rapoport's latest Bo Nix injury update will help calm Broncos fans' worries

The last thing any Denver Broncos fan wants to read or hear when it comes to quarterback Bo Nix is that he's not going to be all systems go for the team's offseason program. After the shocking news of Nix's ankle injury completely devastated a possible Super Bowl run for the Broncos, multiple different reports from the team, media, and even Nix himself started to circulate regarding how long it would take him to be back at 100 percent after the ankle fracture.

Nix had surgery in January to repair the ankle and it was reported during the 2026 NFL Draft that he would be getting a routine re-check on the ankle, which the Broncos said was standard procedure. All the team has been saying publicly this offseason is that they're happy with Nix's recovery progress, that he's on track to be ready for the offseason program, and that everything is going according to plan.

The latest news of Nix having a clean-up procedure on the ankle would fly in the face of those reports, and it now seems as though Nix's timeline has shifted from OTAs to training camp. NFL insider Ian Rapoport was the first to report that Nix was having a clean-up procedure, and he gave Broncos fans some insight into what's going on -- as well as the timeline -- that will hopefully calm some of the worries spreading throughout the fan base.

Ian Rapoport says Bo Nix's latest ankle procedure is nothing for Denver Broncos fans to worry about

"Bo Nix had a follow-up cleanup procedure after a fractured ankle and he’s still expected to be ready for the season..



I would expect Bo Nix to be ready for training camp or very close to training camp" ~ @RapSheet #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/qcg75XFaNc — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 29, 2026

"You're not going to see him very much at OTAs or minicamp, which like, honestly, who cares? But I would expect him to be ready for training camp or very close to training camp.



Second surgery sounds bad -- I don't really think this is that bad. Dak (Prescott) had the same thing when he was coming back from his ankle and went on to play great. It's a 'thing,' but I don't think it's anything that's going to derail his season or anywhere close."



- Ian Rapoport (via The Pat McAfee Show)

Everyone in Broncos Country is eager to see Bo Nix get back on the field and the Broncos competing for another Super Bowl. Nobody wants anything to be wrong with the team's franchise quarterback.

It's fair to be a little frustrated with the way the team has been communicating Nix's timetable for return, how excited they are about his progress, and then to have everything they've said contradicted by something unexpected. Not only that, but then it's getting put out there that this was expected, and the rush of conflicting information creates a frenzy of anxiety and worry over what's true and what isn't.

Ian Rapoport is obviously one of the most plugged-in media members for any sport. You can take what he says to the bank. If he's saying that Nix will be ready for training camp, or close to it, then that's likely going to come to pass.

Still, you can forgive Broncos Country for still being worried after the initial news of Nix's fractured ankle completely wiped away the excitement of the team's first playoff win in a decade, and ultimately wrecked a great chance of winning a Super Bowl.

The follow-up questions are also anxiety-inducing:

Is this going to affect Bo Nix's playing style?

Will there be long-term implications?

How much does this impact first-year play-caller Davis Webb?

How impactful is it that Nix won't get on-field work with Jaylen Waddle until July?

The Broncos do not appear to be worried about this in the slightest. They didn't draft any quarterbacks and, up to this point, they also haven't signed anyone outside of bringing back Sam Ehlinger in free agency. What the team has conveyed with their actions, although they've perhaps spoken too soon with their words, is that they are not worried about Nix at all.