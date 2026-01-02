Latest ESPN Super Bowl odds have Denver Broncos playing in February

The Denver Broncos are 13-3 on the season and are very likely finishing the 2024 season with a 14-3 record, which would tie their single-season franchise record. Denver is in a position to make a run to the big game, but the stakes and opponents are only going to get tougher.

Things don't get easier with the top seed, and the work has only just begun to an extent. After a 2024 season where Denver clinched the last AFC playoff spot in Week 18, they can clinch the top seed this year in Week 18.

Not only that, but there are so many parallels between this year and the 2015 season, when Denver last won it all. Latest odds in from ESPN are also painting a great picture for the Broncos' chances at the Super Bowl.

Broncos' Super Bowl odds from ESPN are almost too good to be true

According to ESPN's Football Power Index, the Denver Broncos have a 25.4% chance to make the Super Bowl, which is the highest among any team in the NFL, and give the Broncos an 11.8% chance to win it all, which is the second-highest chance to win Super Bowl LX.

The Broncos are right up there with the Seattle Seahawks, who ESPN gives a 25.1% chance to make the Super Bowl and a 14.1% chance to win it all. For all intents and purposes, the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks seem to be ESPN's most likely Super Bowl LX matchup.

That would be quite ironic, as the two teams squared off in the Super Bowl back in the 2013 NFL Season, and that game was over before it even began, to be honest. All the Broncos (and Seahawks) have to do to reach the Super Bowl this year is to win the next three games.

And if one of those teams wins four more games, they are the champions. This is simply as close as a team can get thus far to make a Super Bowl run - earning that top conference seed and the first-round bye is massive.

And with how pathetically bad the Broncos were before Sean Payton arrived, which really was not that long ago, Denver being this close to winning it all is almost too crazy to believe. Denver's quest to Super Bowl LX truly begins in Week 18, as the team can officially clinch the AFC's top seed with a win.