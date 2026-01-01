Broncos know the timeline for Dre Greenlaw's return (it's sooner than you think)

We haven't seen the last of Dre Greenlaw with the Denver Broncos this season.

The big-ticket free agent acquisition has been somewhat of a disappointment up to this point for the Broncos, even though everyone knew the risk in signing him. Greenlaw signed a rather team-friendly deal to come join the Denver Broncos and be part of what this franchise is building, and he's going to be part of the equation for the postseason.

According to Luca Evans of The Denver Post, the Broncos are expecting Greenlaw back for the playoffs.

Broncos expecting star linebacker Dre Greenlaw back for the playoffs

From yesterday -- #Broncos LB Dre Greenlaw (hamstring) is expected to return by the playoffs, per sources.



Clinching the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye Sunday would obviously help the runway there:https://t.co/G5bFS8VEtw — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) January 1, 2026

Greenlaw has been dealing with hamstring and quad issues for the last nine months. The Broncos were hopeful that he would play more of this season than he has (8 games), but perhaps more important than being available for as much of Weeks 1-18 as possible is the fact that Greenlaw is available for a possible Super Bowl run.

That's what the Broncos brought him in to help win, after all.

Greenlaw has 43 tackles, a forced fumble, and an interception in just eight games played this season. And even more impressive, Greenlaw has played just 324 total snaps. The Broncos have had him on a bit of a pitch count when he's been available, so his production is all the more eye-opening with that in mind.

And yes, it's fair to say that this year has been a disappointment from the fan's perspective on Greenlaw. Even though you don't exactly go into a season expecting every player to play all 17 games in the regular season and every snap in the playoffs, Broncos Country certainly felt like the overall impact of Greenlaw on the defense was going to create a drastic before and after picture of the defense last year versus this year.

It just hasn't happened.

But come time for the postseason, it seems as though Greenlaw will be ready. He came up hobbled with the hamstring injury late against the Jacksonville Jaguars a couple of weeks ago, but the Broncos didn't place him on injured reserve. Now we know why.

Greenlaw was not on the practice field for the Broncos early in the week of preparation for the Chargers. He should not be expected to play in that game. But after the Chargers' game, it seems likely the defense will have No. 57 back out there in the middle.