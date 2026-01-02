3 pipedream trades the Denver Broncos should try to pursue in 2026

The Denver Broncos will be in a position to swing a major trade this offseason. With how solid the roster is, this team could truly be a few tweaks away on defense and an elite weapon away on offense from really making things tough for opponents.

It's not clear right now just who could be available, but we've seen some insane player trades happen in recent years, so there is reason to believe that more could be coming. GM George Paton could be entering the biggest offseason of his GM tenure with Denver.

Let's dive into three absolute pipedream trades the Broncos should at least try.

It doesn't hurt to try, right?

Send two first-round picks for Falcons' RB Bijan Robinson

There is no indication that the Atlanta Falcons would even pick up the phone here fir a major trade, but consider this - the Falcons do not have a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and might be trending toward making some major changes. Terry Fontenot is the Falcons' GM, and he's been on the job since 2021, but the team has never finished with a winning record during his tenure.

He's also made some puzzling moves like trading that first-round pick to the LA Rams and also not only overpaying for Kirk Cousins, but doulbing-down on the QB position with Michael Penix Jr a short time later. It really doesn't seem like Fontenot knows what he's doing, to be honest, and a regime change could be on the horizon.

If that does happen, the Falcons might want to get back into the first round for 2026, and their best trade chip could be Bijan Robinson, a top-3 offensive player in the NFL and someone who I believe could easily fetch two first-round picks in a trade.

Robinson is in his third year, set to turn 24 years old soon, and already has 5,605 scrimmage yards and 34 touchdowns in just 50 career games. He has 2,255 scrimmage yards thus far in 2025, which leads the NFL. A do-it-all back, and frankly, a borderline generational talent, Robinson would be a conference-changing addition for the Broncos for years to come.

Send two first round picks and Troy Franklin for Vikings' WR Justin Jefferson

What about Justin Jefferson? Once again, there is no indication that the Minnesota Vikings would make this move, but could two first-round picks and Troy Franklin get the job done? I do believe that would be a strong enough offer, as Jefferson might just end up in the Hall of Fame one day, but he's not had a great season in 2025, as he's had to deal with bottom-tier QB play, but Jefferson averages 1,532 yards and 8 touchdowns over a 17-game season. He's been in the league for just six seasons and is already at 8,379 receiving yards.

Yet another franchise-altering trade, Justin Jefferson would give Denver the best group of wide receivers in the NFL.

Send two first-round picks and RJ Harvey for Lions' RB Jahmyr Gibbs

Jahmyr Gibbs is in a tier with Bijan Robinson. The third-year back has 48 touchdowns through 48 career games and currently has 1,726 scrimmage yards in 2025. The Detroit Lions have hit on a ton of draft picks in the Brad Holmes era and have begun the process of paying some of them. No NFL team can truly pay everyone, so is there a path for the Lions to float Gibbs in a trade?

Probably not, but we all did see Micah Parsons get dealt this past offseason, so the same tier of player has been traded before. Denver would likely have to part with two first-round picks in the deal, but it would be worth it for the same reasons as a hypothetical Bijan Robinson trade.