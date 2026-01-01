Broncos first moves in 2026 offseason have officially become a no-brainer

Ideally, the Denver Broncos' offseason begins after winning the Super Bowl. For the second year in a row, the team is playing meaningful football in January, and for the first time since 2015, have a path to the first overall seed in the NFL playoffs. This has been a magical year for Denver, but the job has only just begun.

If you think about it, the team is just three wins away from making the Super Bowl, and all three of those wins could be at home. Four wins is all that is standing between Denver and the Super Bowl LX trophy.

No matter how the season ends, for the most part, the free agency needs for the front office to fill could not be more obvious at this point, and with Russell Wilson's contract fully off the books in 2026, Denver could splurge big-time. The team's first moves in the offseason truly could not be more obvious at this point.

Denver Broncos must make a pair of splash free agency signings right when the FA period begins

The Denver Broncos must do whatever it takes to sign running back Breece Hall and inside linebacker Kaden Elliss as soon as the free agency period opens up in the middle of March. These two players would fill urgent needs for Denver and make both sides of the ball a lot stronger.

Breece Hall is a few months younger than RJ Harvey and has just eaten up a ton of yardage for the New York Jets in his four-year career. Hall is one of the better, more consistent dual-threat backs in the league and has produced at a high level despite being on the lowly Jets. Hall's addition to the backfield would give Denver a legitimate, game-changing weapon and would open things up for every other playmaker.

On the flip side, Kaden Elliss is a very good, reliable inside linebacker with connections all over the place. He was drafted by Sean Payton and the New Orleans Saints back in 2019 and is also the brother of Jonah Elliss. Payton clearly likes the Elliss family, and the older Kaden would fill a massive ILB need.

Kaden Elliss has played in every single game since the 2022 NFL Season and brings much-needed reliability to a key position. When you look at each players' skillset and what they could bring to the Denver Broncos in 2026 and beyond, making these two signings are truly no-brainers.