Staggering stat proves Broncos' biggest, most obvious need in 2026 offseason

Denver Broncos fans don't exactly have one eye on the future right now, at least not beyond the NFL playoffs. The Broncos are hoping to make a Super Bowl run as the #1 seed in the AFC, but they've got to take care of business against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 18 before that can happen.

In the meantime, a stat was revealed by NFL research that is nothing short of staggering, and it's not a good look for the Denver Broncos. We've been talking all year about the Broncos struggling with dropped passes, but some hard data paints that issue in a new light.

Bo Nix has been let down by his receivers more than most. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, he's got the 5th-most yards lost due to dropped passes out of any quarterback in the NFL.

Broncos need to get Bo Nix some sure-handed receivers in the 2026 offseason

Most pass yards lost due to drops this season, per @NextGenStats :



1. Caleb Williams - 370

2. Matthew Stafford - 363

3. Trevor Lawrence - 320

4. Dak Prescott - 319

5. Bo Nix - 313

6. Jordan Love - 287

7. Justin Herbert - 266

8. Cam Ward - 256 https://t.co/ltZMS2YmmN — NFL Researcher (@NFL_Researcher) December 30, 2025

It's easy to forget that Sean Payton inherited a rebuilding project in 2023 when he came to the Denver Broncos, so the wide receiver position has been a work in progress. With that in mind, the Broncos have also come up short or passed on a number of potential appreciable upgrades at the position.

And for the time being, it's probably for the best, especially regarding the likes of Stefon Diggs, who the Broncos attempted to sign in NFL Free Agency.

With a young, developing quarterback, it's crucial to have weapons he can actually rely on. And that really hasn't been the case for Bo Nix, whose receivers have struggled badly with dropped passes for two straight seasons. To be fair, you expect it -- at least to a degree -- when you are tied for the NFL lead in pass attempts. But it doesn't excuse the fact that the Broncos' receivers have let their quarterback down on many occasions, and that doesn't include every opportunity.

Part of the problem with "dropped" passes is that some of them are too subjective. There are certain plays that may not be counted by one set of eyes as a drop because it would have been a tough catch, then there are others who would look at some plays and believe that an NFL receiver should make the play and bail their quarterback out.

Again, all of that is subjective, but anyone who has watched the Broncos closely over the last two seasons knows that receivers have been a problem for this team, even if you account for the need to let young guys develop. It's been everyone on the depth chart.

All that does is amplify the need to go after a go-to target in the 2025 offseason. That doesn't mean you necessarily just dump every other player on the roster at receiver, but it does mean there needs to be consequences for the on-field failures and lack of production.