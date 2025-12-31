As the year comes to an end, people often make New Year's resolutions and hope to achieve better things. Football-wise, the 2025-26 regular season is almost finished, with the Broncos set to host the Trey Lance-led Los Angeles Chargers in the season finale at Empower Field at Mile High. Denver is 13-3 and looking to secure the number one seed in the AFC Conference.

By winning on Sunday against the Chargers, the Denver Broncos secure the top seed in the Conference, locking in a bye week during the Wild Card round and a home-field advantage throughout the 2025-26 NFL playoffs.

With a new year coming up, what are the things Broncos Country should be asking for the upcoming Playoff run, the offseason, and the 2026-27 season? Well, here are some ...

4 things Broncos fans should ask for the new year, 2026:

1. Super Bowl 60 run:

Year two of Bo Nix has been insanely good so far, and what better way to end it than a Super Bowl 60 win at Levi's Stadium? The Broncos have been one of the best teams in the league and can definitely make a run for the Vince Lombardi trophy if the defense starts playing again as they did at the start of the season. There are multiple parallels to Super Bowl 50, which makes it even crazier.

The last time the Denver Broncos won the AFC West division, they won the Super Bowl. The last time the Chiefs did not win the AFC West division, they went on to win the Super Bowl. The last time they had the number one seed in the AFC, they were Super Bowl champions. Finally, the last time the big game was at Levi's Stadium, the Broncos won it all.

2. Super star offensive weapon trade:

One of the most underrated aspects of the 2025-26 season's success so far is that the Broncos did not have top-tier offensive weapons (besides the offensive line). Yes, JK Dobbins was among the top 10 leading rushers, but he got injured. Yes, Courtland Sutton made the Pro Bowl, but he had key drops. Bo Nix still dominated despite having receivers such as Michael Bandy and Lil'Jordan Humphrey.

Only Sutton has 1000+ yards, followed by Troy Franklin with 709, then the next man is Evan Engram with a bit over 400 yards. The Broncos need to find more consistency, and what better way to do it than trading for a superstar?

Guys like Justin Jefferson, Jaylen Waddle, AJ Brown, and Bijan Robinson, among others, are names that the Denver Broncos should consider trading for in the offseason. Not only do they have draft capital, but they have cap space and money to also give players like these a contract extension.

3. A revamped and healthy inside linebacker room:

One of the team's biggest weaknesses in recent years has been the inside linebacker room. Yes, they signed Dre Greenlaw in free agency, but he has missed tons of games due to injury and suspension. Alex Singleton has had ups and downs, but is getting older. Justin Strnad has been solid. The Broncos need good consistency at this position group, and in my opinion, this should be a priority in the offseason.

Guys like Kaden Elliss, Matt Milano, and Demario Davis lead the 2026 free agent class, but there are good players on bad teams at this position whom the Broncos could trade for, such as Jordyn Brooks, Tyrel Dodson, Quincy Williams, and Jamien Sherwood.

4. Coordinator promotions for Davis Webb and Jim Leonhard:

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph has done a good job with the Denver Broncos unit. His name has been mentioned as a potential head coach candidate, which is good for both parties, as the Broncos get compensatory draft picks if he leaves. The good thing, Jim Leonhard can get an in-house promotion. He has done a tremendous job with the secondary, and what better way to reward him than with a promotion to DC?

Speaking of a tremendous job, quarterbacks coach Davis Webb has also been great with Bo Nix, got a promotion in year 2 with the Broncos, and to lock him up, Sean Payton can move him up to offensive coordinator. Webb will be a name to watch in the head coaching cycle, and Denver must try to keep him with the team. Joe Lombardi can leave if the only way to secure Davis Webb for 2026 is to have him as the offensive coordinator.

Happy New Year's, Broncos Country!