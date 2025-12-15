3 facts after Week 15 that prove the Broncos are Super Bowl LX bound

The Denver Broncos have a 12-2 win-loss record heading into their Week 16 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. With their 34-26 win over the Green Bay Packers, they clinched their second consecutive playoff appearance in the Sean Payton era. They have an 11-game win streak following back-to-back losses in Weeks 2 and 3. Entering Week 16, the Broncos have the number one seed in the AFC and have the tiebreaker over the New England Patriots.

The Broncos missed the playoffs every season since Super Bowl 50 victory with Peyton Manning, Gary Kubiak, and the 'No Fly Zone' defense until Bo Nix was drafted and became the franchise quarterback.

Speaking of Super Bowl 50, three key points will excite Broncos Country about Denver's possibilities for Super Bowl 60. Despite some wins in the regular season being by just one score, the Broncos have consistently found ways to win, which makes them true contenders in 2025.

3 key stats that will make Broncos Country excited for a potential Super Bowl 60 run:

1. The last time the Kansas City Chiefs did not win the AFC West division, the Broncos won the Super Bowl

With their Week 14 loss at home against the Houston Texans, mathematically, the Kansas City Chiefs could no longer win the AFC West division. Not only can they not win the division, but their Week 15 loss at home against the Los Angeles Chargers officially eliminated them from NFL playoff contention. This means that for the first time since 2016, there will be a new division winner, and the Broncos are in line to be.

The last time the Kansas City Chiefs did not win the AFC West division, the Denver Broncos not only won it, but made it to the Super Bowl and became NFL Champions over the Carolina Panthers back in the Peyton Manning era.

2. Every season the Broncos have started 10-2, they have made the Super Bowl

Yes, the Broncos have a 12-2 win-loss record, with eleven straight victories. In four of the five seasons with a 10-2 start, they have made it to the Super Bowl. In 1989, they finished 11-5 (winning 10 of the first 12) and lost the Super Bowl. In 1997, they finished 12-4 (winning 10 of the first 12) and won the Super Bowl. In 2013, they finished 13-3 (winning 10 of the first 12) and lost the Super Bowl. Finally, in 2015, they finished 12-4 (winning 10 of the first 12) and won the Super Bowl.

So far in the 2025-26 season, the Broncos are 12-2, with a 10-2 record after the first 12 games. Will the streak continue, and will the Broncos make the Super Bowl?

3. The last time the Super Bowl was at Levi's Stadium, the Broncos played in it

The third and final note is that the last time the Super Bowl was held in Santa Clara, California, at Levi's Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers, the Denver Broncos not only made it to the big game but won it in Peyton Manning's final career game.

Super Bowl 60 this season will also be at Levi's Stadium. Can the Broncos make it ten years after their Super Bowl 50 victory over the Carolina Panthers?