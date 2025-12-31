Former Broncos fan favorite might be watching his career come to a close

As the 2025 season enters its final week, the annual tradition of veterans playing their final game and saying goodbye to professional football continues. While there are no obvious and immediate candidates for retirement on the Broncos' roster, one of their franchise pillars could be suiting up for the final time this weekend. If this is it for his career, what a ride it has been for this future Hall of Famer.

This season specifically, one former Broncos legend is at risk of hanging up the cleats this spring. He went on to win a ring with the Los Angeles Rams after being traded away by the Broncos at the trading deadline, and his draft pick compensation, somewhat fittingly, turned into Nik Bonitto, the new face of Denver's pass rush. As he is set to hit the free agent market this spring, his time in the NFL could wrap up.

As Von Miller's contract in Washington ends, his NFL future is in great question. Miller turns 37 this March, and he only played 37% of the Commanders' defensive snaps this year. In total, he has racked up eight sacks this year as a pass rush specialist for one of football's most disappointing teams. If another NFL team can't find a similar role for Miller, he could find himself an observer of the 2026 NFL season.

Von Miller could be playing his final NFL snaps this week

With the Commanders eliminated from the playoffs and no contractual guarantee for the 2026 season, this weekend could be the final game of Miller's career. Washington will travel to Philadelphia for Week 18 to match up with an Eagles team that figures to be resting most of their starters, and Miller might not see the field much either.

Miller has had an incredible NFL career and will go down as one of the greatest defenders the Broncos have ever drafted. Miller was an instrumental part of several Broncos playoff runs, dominating his way through the 2015 NFL playoffs. He capped off his historic playoff performance with a Super Bowl win and a Super Bowl MVP trophy. His 2015 run is still one of the most impressive runs any one player has ever had through a playoff.

If Miller does in fact call it quits, the Broncos should have him in Denver for his Ring of Honor induction the following fall. Even if he doesn't retire, the Broncos could probably use a veteran pass rusher next year, and his low snap count could fit well into a rotation-heavy defensive front. Besides, who wouldn't love to see Miller end his career back in Denver?