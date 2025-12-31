Three Broncos who need to get right in Week 18 against the Chargers

The Denver Broncos host the Los Angeles Chargers this weekend in what will be the regular-season finale for both teams. These two AFC West rivals are set to make the playoffs yet again this year, and one has already signaled that they are focused on postseason play already. The Chargers will not play many of their starters on Sunday afternoon, giving a great chance for the Broncos to clinch the top overall seed in the AFC.

The Broncos need to win on Sunday to ensure that they get the week of wildcard games off, and would find themselves playing again next weekend if they lose this week and either the Patriots or Jaguars win. It should be of the utmost importance for the Broncos to secure their win on Sunday, but they can also use the opportunity to correct a few players heading into the playoffs. The Broncos haven’t exactly had the prettiest homestretch in all of football, and a few players have looked worse than usual.

If the Broncos are going to make any form of noise in the playoffs this year, they are going to need contributions from all over their roster. To be more specific, a trio of Broncos are going to have tons of attention on them this weekend. Sean Payton and his staff need to take this week to get this trio in their best shape going into the playoffs.

These 3 Denver Broncos could use a strong game against the Chargers before the playoffs begin

3. Alex Forsyth

With starting center Luke Wattenberg set to be out through at least the AFC divisional round, Forsyth figures to be Denver's starting center in the playoffs. He was not an issue in his first start of the season on Christmas, but the Broncos have no room for error on their line. If the step down from Wattenberg to Forsyth is noticeable, the Broncos could find themselves in trouble.

2. Courtland Sutton

Sutton eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark on Thursday night against the Chiefs, but that was about all he did on the night. He dropped a few touchdowns, although they would have been incredibly impressive to hold onto. Overall, the performance from Sutton was enough to cause concern and raise eyebrows. A strong showing on Sunday afternoon could help get his feet back under him before the playoffs.

1. Jonathon Cooper

Over his last seven games, Cooper has logged just one total sack, with two half-sacks being his only marks. The Broncos' edge rusher has been struggling to get to the quarterback, and a quiet pass rush would all but guarantee an immediate exit from the playoffs for the Broncos. Cooper needs to use this week as a get-right game, and he needs to see more success this week.