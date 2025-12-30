Way too early free agency haul for the Denver Broncos as playoffs loom

The Denver Broncos are going to be in a position to spend big-time in free agency, and that's a good thing. Unfortunately, some of the needs that the Broncos thought they filled this past offseason still seem to be needs.

We could see GM George Paton search for more stable answers to key roster needs like inside linebacker, running back, and tight end, among a few others. Denver should also have a good bit of breathing room to spend in free agency.

Let's dive into a dream free agency haul for the Broncos in 2026 with the playoffs looming,

Early free agency haul for the Denver Broncos as 2025 playoffs loom

Breece Hall, RB

Breece Hall is a great player and someone I believe fits the offense like a glove. He's a dual-threat back and someone who is actually younger than rookie RJ Harvey. Harvey might not be best-suited as a bell cow back in this league, and with Denver surely set to be aggressive this offseason, adding another weapon in the backfield is on the table.

Hall is now up to 5,040 scrimmage yards, which comes out to 1,530 yards per 17-game season, and he's also recently hit the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in his NFL career. Hall is only set to enter his age-25 season in 2026. This could be one of the top targets by the Broncos.

Kaden Elliss, LB

Kaden Elliss was a seventh-round draft pick by the Sean Payton-led Saints in the 2019 NFL Draft. He's turned into one of the better linebackers in the NFL. He can rush the passer at a very high level from the position and has hit the triple-digit tackle mark in each of the last three seasons.

Since the start of the 2022 NFL Season, Elliss has racked up 13 passes defended, 19.5 sacks, 452 total tackles, 36 tackles for loss, and 42 QB hits. He's the brother of Jonah Elliss as well, so you'd have to think that the obvious connection there makes it that much more likely that Denver pursues the older Elliss.

Quay Walker, LB

Could the Denver Broncos double-dip at ILB and perhaps totally move on from Dre Greenlaw? I think it's possible, especially if they come away with Quay Walker, another NFC linebacker who has done nothing but fill up the stat sheet during his four-year career. Walker has hit the triple-digit tackle mark in all four seasons and is an athletic player at a key position of need for Denver.

Cade Otton, TE

Cade Otton is definitely a good player - he's a tight end who offers something as a blocker and as a receiver. Finishing up his fourth year in the NFL, Otton has averaged 55 receptions and 528 yards across a 17-game season, so he's a reliable as a receiver. Denver still hasn't gotten much from the TE room this year even with the Evan Engram signing.

I would be shocked if Denver didn't draft a TE in 2026, but adding another player via free agency does make some sense.