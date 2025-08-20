Latest Broncos prediction indicates a massive shift in the AFC hierarchy

The Denver Broncos might have what it takes to finally win the AFC West and establish themselves as a contender in the AFC. You might not be willing to go that far yet, but some people are. On paper, the Broncos are the most talented team in the AFC West and unquestionably have the best depth, which is huge.

Them being able to go out and prove themselves again in 2025 won't be easy, and some people just aren't ready to crown them over the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC West title, a division KC has won every year since the 2016 NFL Season.

Well, we've got yet another prediction favoring the Broncos over the Chiefs for the 2025 season.

Adam Rank predictions Denver Broncos go 12-5 and earn a top seed in the AFC

Here is Adam Rank's AFC playoff seeding prediction for the 2025 NFL Season:



1. Buffalo Bills: 12-5

2. Denver Broncos: 12-5

3. Cincinnati Bengals: 11-6

4. Houston Texans: 8-9

5. Kansas City Chiefs: 11-6

6. Baltimore Ravens: 11-6

7. Las Vegas Raiders: 10-7

In Rank's predictions, there is a lot going on. The Broncos are seed winning 12 games and winning the AFC West. Denver improving by two wins from 2024 into 2025 does feel likely, as this team got better at their weakest positions and could avoid another 0-2 start with wins over the Titans and Colts in Weeks 1 and 2.

Furthermore, the Chiefs won all of their one-score games in the 2024 NFL Season, and their margins for error are honestly shrinking, so them dropping a few wins and beginning to lose grip on things isn't impossible. In this prediction, Denver would actually host the Las Vegas Raiders, a playoff team according to Adam Rank.

I do disagree with this, and really don't see much of a path for Las Vegas to finish with a winning record, but that isn't the point here. It's clear that there are some believers in the Denver Broncos, and if they can capture the AFC West title, it would indicate a massive shift in the AFC hierarchy for years to come.