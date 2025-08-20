Denver Broncos' first two games in 2025 are almost too easy to believe

The Denver Broncos have some weaker opponents on their schedule in the first two weeks of the 2025 NFL Season. This team has gotten out to slow starts in both years of the Sean Payton era, starting 1-5 in 2023 and 0-2 in 2024.

However, they also finish strong and have displayed great resilience when falling behind early on. Believe it or not, Sean Payton does have a history as a head coach of starting out slow, and he can't seem to shake it.

Well, the 2025 NFL Season might be when he can indeed shake-off the slow-start blues, as the Denver Broncos' opponents might truly be too easy to even believe...

Denver gets to face Cam Ward and Daniel Jones in Weeks 1 and 2

The big news on Tuesday was the Indianapolis Colts naming Daniel Jones as their starting QB for the 2025 NFL Season, and when the Broncos faceoff against the Colts in Week 2, they will surely see Jones, one of the worst QBs in the NFL.

Denver has not played Daniel Jones for a few seasons now, but they'll get a taste of him in 2025. In Week 1, Denver hosts the Tennessee Titans and first overall pick Cam Ward, who is a massive question mark right now.

And that's just how it works with rookie QBs - Broncos' fans surely remember how dreadful Bo Nix was in those first two games. The Broncos being able to play Cam Ward and Daniel Jones to open up the 2025 NFL Season should be an easy two wins for this team.

Denver is at a point where they are a lot closer to being the best team in the NFL than they are being an average team - roster-wise, this is one of the best squads in the NFL, and they are well-positioned to not only blowout weaker opponents, but they can go toe-to-toe with the best teams in the league as well.

Let's hope that Denver takes care of business over the first two weeks - getting out to a 2-0 start would be a much better start than their 0-2 and 1-5 starts in the 2024 and 2023 seasons. If this franchise hopes to contend for the AFC West title and more in 2025, beating up on Cam Ward and Daniel Jones have to happen.