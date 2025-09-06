Latest Broncos mock draft puts heavy emphasis on the most obvious positions

The Denver Broncos already have clear needs in the 2026 NFL Draft. Let's see how this mock draft shakes out.

The Broncos have not even kicked off the 2025 NFL Season, as that's on Sunday, but some of their needs for the 2026 NFL Draft could not be more clear if we're being honest. While Denver does have one of the better rosters in the NFL, it's not perfect.

Fortunately, we have a perfect mock draft for them, addressing key needs for the long-term.

Broncos' mock draft for 2026 is exactly what the franchise needs

20. Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Perhaps the best linebacker in the country, Sonny Styles could fill the biggest need for the Denver Broncos for the present and the long-term. He's a converted safety and extremely athletic.

52. Austin Barber, OT, Florida

Another huge long-term need for the Broncos, Austin Barber is an encouraging tackle prospect and would break a years-long streak of Denver not using NFL Draft capital on a tackle.

84. Jamarion Miller, RB, Alabama

Excelling in pass protection, Jamarion Miller may already have an elite skillset for Sean Payton's offense, and with JK Dobbins on a one-year deal, adding another running back in the NFL Draft makes sense.

98. Lawson Luckie, TE, Georgia

Yet another need for the Denver Broncos, they use a top-100 pick on TE Lawson Luckie from Georgia. Evan Engram is not a long-term solution and is not a complete tight end, either.

117. Jacarrius Peak, OT, NC State

Drafting two tackles in this draft would be a wise idea, as both Garett Bolles and Mike McGlinchey are not going to be here forever, so double-dipping at the position is smart.

149. Evan Stewart, WR, Oregon

Evan Stewart is out for the year but would have gone a lot higher had he began and stayed healthy, so the Denver Broncos could be getting a massive steal here.

213. Giovanni El-Hadi, OG, Michigan

With three offensive linemen in this NFL mock draft, the Denver Broncos get super serious about getting younger and more stable along the OL. The offensive line is a huge point of emphasis for Sean Payton, so this would be a wise path to take.