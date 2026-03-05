Latest Broncos contract extension all but confirms fate of key starter

The Denver Broncos, once again, had one of the best offensive lines in the NFL, but it does help that Bo Nix was and is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL at avoiding sacks. Many across the league will even say that sacks are a quarterback statistic, and they would not be wrong at all.

The offensive line suffered a notable blow during the season, when, against the Philadelphia Eagles. left guard Ben Powers suffered a biceps injury. Powers was out for about two months and returned to the lineup late in the season. In his place, backup guard Alex Palczewski played quite well, and he also got some run at right tackle last year.

On Thursday, it was announced that the Broncos had agreed to terms on a contract extension for Palczewski, and with this now being confirmed, you have a feeling that the end of Powers' time is Denver is about here.

Denver Broncos have extended guard Alex Palczewski, which could be bad news for Ben Powers

Tom Pelissero the NFL Network broke the news on Thursday:

The Broncos have agreed to terms on a two-year contract with OL Alex Palczewski, per source.



Palczewski started 10 games at LG in replace of injured Ben Powers last year and three games at RT in 2024. Now locked in through 2027 on a deal negotiated by Nate Richman of @3XLSports. pic.twitter.com/CzwczgSS1N — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 5, 2026

Palczewski is turning 27 years old this summer and was an undrafted free agent back in 2023. he has spent his entire career with the Broncos and is clearly someone the team values, as they gave him a two-year deal, so this isn't just a one-year commitment.

At this point, Palczewski figures to be penciled in at that starting left guard spot, as the Broncos have added yet another offensive line contract into the mix, but they'll now very likely move on from Powers in some capacity. Whether it's an outright release or trade, the Broncos would save $12.73 million if the move were designated as a post-June 1st transaction.

Sure, nothing is official until it's official, but it would be a massive shock if Powers returned to the Broncos in 2026. The team could ideally hope to get a pick for the 2023 free agent signing, as he is a good player, and offensive line play is always valued in the NFL.

With one year left on his deal, the Broncos will hopefully have a trade option on the table at some point, and the team could also then take to the 2026 NFL Draft to further bolster this unit, which has been a strength ever since Sean Payton arrived.

Powers is very likely done with the Broncos.